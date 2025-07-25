🚀 How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide

If you're tired of manually copying trade signals from Telegram into MetaTrader 5 (MT5), you're not alone. With a Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier, you can automatically execute trades from your favorite signal channels hands-free!





Watch how the EA works:









In this guide, you'll learn how to:

Set up the MT5 EA for signal reading Configure the Signal Copier Server Connect your MT5 terminal using the Expert Advisor (EA) Automatically execute trades from Telegram

Let’s dive in!





✅ What You Need

A Windows PC (or VPS) to host the server and run MT5

Telegram account

Your signal copier package (Server + MT5 EA)

Stable internet connection





🔧 Step 1: Download the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Packages

First, download the copier package. The package typically includes:

A S erver script that reads messages from Telegram [DOWNLOAD SERVER SCRIPT HERE]

A MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that reads and executes the trades [DOWNLOAD MT5 EA]





📲 Step 2: Set Up Telegram Client

The server connects to Telegram.

Run the server script ( server.exe ) It will prompt: Enter Telegram channel name (e.g., pro_signals_channel )

Enter your phone number with country code (e.g., +18123456789 ) You’ll receive a code from Telegram (sent to your Telegram app) Enter the code to authorize access

✅ The bot is now connected and starts listening for signals from the channel.





⚙️ Step 3: Run and Configure the EA

Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab

Check: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add this line to the list: http:

Click OK.



Click File > Navigator

Go to: MetaTrader 5 > Experts Advisors Drag the EA (Telegram to mt5 signal copier.ex5)onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD) In the input settings: Lots or Risk mode : Choose how you want trades to be sized (fixed lot, % of balance, etc.)

Symbols Filter (optional): Set if you only want specific pairs executed Allow DLL imports and algorithmic trading Click OK and make sure AutoTrading is enabled





🚨 Step 4: Test It

Wait for a new signal to drop in the Telegram channel. As soon as it’s detected:

The server logs and parses the message

The EA reads the signal and places the trade in MT5 instantly

🔁 The process repeats automatically with each new signal.





🛠️ Troubleshooting

No trades happening? Ensure: MT5 is running and AutoTrading is ON The server script is authenticated and receiving signals

Wrong symbol or lot size? Double-check your EA settings

Signal format errors? The copier relies on structured messages (e.g., "BUY EURUSD @ 1.1234 SL 1.1200 TP 1.1300" and many others). Make sure your signal channel follows a predictable format.





🎉 You're Done!

Congratulations! You’ve just automated your trading workflow using the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier. Now, every time a signal drops, your MT5 will react instantly — just like a pro trader.





💡 Bonus Tips

Use a VPS to keep MT5 and the signal server running 24/7

If you need help with setup or want a custom version built for your signal format, feel free to reach out in the comments or through the developer’s support channel. You can contact the developer on Telegram @ulonetTechnology

Happy trading! 💹📲💻

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