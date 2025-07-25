🚀 How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide

If you're tired of manually copying trade signals from Telegram into MetaTrader 5 (MT5), you're not alone. With a Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier, you can automatically execute trades from your favorite signal channels hands-free!
Watch how the EA works:
In this guide, you'll learn how to:
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Set up the MT5 EA for signal reading
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Configure the Signal Copier Server
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Connect your MT5 terminal using the Expert Advisor (EA)
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Automatically execute trades from Telegram
Let’s dive in!
✅ What You Need
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A Windows PC (or VPS) to host the server and run MT5
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Telegram account
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Your signal copier package (Server + MT5 EA)
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Stable internet connection
🔧 Step 1: Download the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Packages
First, download the copier package. The package typically includes:
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A Server script that reads messages from Telegram [DOWNLOAD SERVER SCRIPT HERE]
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A MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that reads and executes the trades [DOWNLOAD MT5 EA]
📲 Step 2: Set Up Telegram Client
The server connects to Telegram.
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Run the server script ( server.exe )
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It will prompt:
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Enter Telegram channel name (e.g., pro_signals_channel )
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Enter your phone number with country code (e.g., +18123456789 )
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You’ll receive a code from Telegram (sent to your Telegram app)
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Enter the code to authorize access
✅ The bot is now connected and starts listening for signals from the channel.
⚙️ Step 3: Run and Configure the EA
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Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab
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Check: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL
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Add this line to the list:
http://127.0.0.1:5000
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Click OK.
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Click File > Navigator
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Go to: MetaTrader 5 > Experts Advisors
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Drag the EA (Telegram to mt5 signal copier.ex5)onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD)
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In the input settings:
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Lots or Risk mode: Choose how you want trades to be sized (fixed lot, % of balance, etc.)
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Symbols Filter (optional): Set if you only want specific pairs executed
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Allow DLL imports and algorithmic trading
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Click OK and make sure AutoTrading is enabled
🚨 Step 4: Test It
Wait for a new signal to drop in the Telegram channel. As soon as it’s detected:
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The server logs and parses the message
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The EA reads the signal and places the trade in MT5 instantly
🔁 The process repeats automatically with each new signal.
🛠️ Troubleshooting
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No trades happening? Ensure:
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MT5 is running and AutoTrading is ON
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The server script is authenticated and receiving signals
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Wrong symbol or lot size? Double-check your EA settings
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Signal format errors? The copier relies on structured messages (e.g., "BUY EURUSD @ 1.1234 SL 1.1200 TP 1.1300" and many others). Make sure your signal channel follows a predictable format.
🎉 You're Done!
Congratulations! You’ve just automated your trading workflow using the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier. Now, every time a signal drops, your MT5 will react instantly — just like a pro trader.
💡 Bonus Tips
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Use a VPS to keep MT5 and the signal server running 24/7
If you need help with setup or want a custom version built for your signal format, feel free to reach out in the comments or through the developer’s support channel. You can contact the developer on Telegram @ulonetTechnology
Happy trading! 💹📲💻
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