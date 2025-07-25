🚀 How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide
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🚀 How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide

25 July 2025, 20:57
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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If you're tired of manually copying trade signals from Telegram into MetaTrader 5 (MT5), you're not alone. With a Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier, you can automatically execute trades from your favorite signal channels hands-free!


Watch how the EA works:

                                                                   


                                                       

In this guide, you'll learn how to:

  1. Set up the MT5 EA for signal reading

  2. Configure the Signal Copier Server

  3. Connect your MT5 terminal using the Expert Advisor (EA)

  4. Automatically execute trades from Telegram

Let’s dive in!


✅ What You Need

  • A Windows PC (or VPS) to host the server and run MT5

  • Telegram account 

  • Your signal copier package (Server + MT5 EA)

  • Stable internet connection


🔧 Step 1: Download the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Packages

First, download the copier package. The package typically includes:


📲 Step 2: Set Up Telegram Client

The server connects to Telegram.

  1. Run the server script ( server.exe )

  2. It will prompt:

    • Enter Telegram channel name (e.g., pro_signals_channel )

    • Enter your phone number with country code (e.g., +18123456789 )

  3. You’ll receive a code from Telegram (sent to your Telegram app)

  4. Enter the code to authorize access

✅ The bot is now connected and starts listening for signals from the channel.


⚙️ Step 3: Run and Configure the EA

    • Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab

    • Check: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

    • Add this line to the list:

      http://127.0.0.1:5000

    • Click OK.


  2. Click  File > Navigator

  3. Go to:  MetaTrader 5 > Experts Advisors

  4. Drag the EA (Telegram to mt5 signal copier.ex5)onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD)

  5. In the input settings:

    • Lots or Risk mode: Choose how you want trades to be sized (fixed lot, % of balance, etc.)

    • Symbols Filter (optional): Set if you only want specific pairs executed

  6. Allow DLL imports and algorithmic trading

  7. Click OK and make sure AutoTrading is enabled


🚨 Step 4: Test It

Wait for a new signal to drop in the Telegram channel. As soon as it’s detected:

  • The server logs and parses the message

  • The EA reads the signal and places the trade in MT5 instantly

🔁 The process repeats automatically with each new signal.


🛠️ Troubleshooting

  • No trades happening? Ensure:

    • MT5 is running and AutoTrading is ON

    • The server script is authenticated and receiving signals

  • Wrong symbol or lot size? Double-check your EA settings

  • Signal format errors? The copier relies on structured messages (e.g., "BUY EURUSD @ 1.1234 SL 1.1200 TP 1.1300" and many others). Make sure your signal channel follows a predictable format.


🎉 You're Done!

Congratulations! You’ve just automated your trading workflow using the Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier. Now, every time a signal drops, your MT5 will react instantly — just like a pro trader.


💡 Bonus Tips

  • Use a VPS to keep MT5 and the signal server running 24/7

If you need help with setup or want a custom version built for your signal format, feel free to reach out in the comments or through the developer’s support channel. You can contact the developer on Telegram @ulonetTechnology

Happy trading! 💹📲💻

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##Telegram #MT5 #Forex #TradingBot #AutoTrading #ForexSignals #Python #Telethon #CopyTrading #Algorit