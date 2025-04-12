ANNOUNCEMENT

AvA Product Pricing

All our AvA products will cost 42.00 USD to rent for a year. This low price reflects our realistic view on how the world is changing, not how we value our products.

AvA Product Naming Explained

Our AvA product line stems from years of in-house development across our projects and trading systems. The naming convention follows a simple structure for clarity:

The "AvA" prefix identifies our core product family

The number (e.g., "AvA 3") serves as the primary product identifier, distinguishing each product from others in the lineup

The subtitle (e.g., "HELLENIC") provides additional product differentiation and highlights core functionality

Some products, like AvA 8, don't carry a subtitle due to their comprehensive nature—they contain too many specialized modules to capture in a single descriptive name.

Currently Available Products

AvA 8

AvA 3 - HELLENIC

Coming Soon to Our Product Lineup

AvA 6 - QBURST

AvA 4 - MICRO

AvA 7 - GEMINI

AvA 5 - GX

AvA 1 - SOLO

AvA 2 - TACTIX

Stay tuned for release announcements and detailed feature breakdowns for each upcoming product!



