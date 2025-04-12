AvA Product Pricing
All our AvA products will cost 42.00 USD to rent for a year. This low price reflects our realistic view on how the world is changing, not how we value our products.AvA Product Naming Explained
Our AvA product line stems from years of in-house development across our projects and trading systems. The naming convention follows a simple structure for clarity:
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The "AvA" prefix identifies our core product family
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The number (e.g., "AvA 3") serves as the primary product identifier, distinguishing each product from others in the lineup
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The subtitle (e.g., "HELLENIC") provides additional product differentiation and highlights core functionality
Some products, like AvA 8, don't carry a subtitle due to their comprehensive nature—they contain too many specialized modules to capture in a single descriptive name.
Currently Available Products
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AvA 8
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AvA 3 - HELLENIC
Coming Soon to Our Product Lineup
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AvA 6 - QBURST
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AvA 4 - MICRO
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AvA 7 - GEMINI
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AvA 5 - GX
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AvA 1 - SOLO
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AvA 2 - TACTIX
Stay tuned for release announcements and detailed feature breakdowns for each upcoming product!