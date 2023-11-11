True HFT/ What it takes to achieve speed.

What is needed to achieve true HFT speed for True HFT?

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Example of what is needed with the VPS for 1 microsecond. This is taken from examples of HFT premium and dedicated servers.

Virtual Private Server (VPS). These specifications describe the resources allocated to a virtual machine that is hosted on a physical server in a data center. Let me break down each component:

2.2-2.5 GHz CPU Clock Frequency: This refers to the speed at which the Central Processing Unit (CPU) of the virtual server operates. It's a range of clock frequencies, indicating the processing speed. A higher clock frequency generally means the CPU can perform tasks more quickly. 2 VCPU Core: This specifies the number of virtual CPU cores allocated to the virtual server. In this case, the VPS has 2 Virtual CPU (vCPU) cores. Each vCPU represents a portion of the physical CPU's processing power. 2 GB RAM: RAM (Random Access Memory) is the memory used by the computer for active tasks. In this case, the virtual server is allocated 2 gigabytes (GB) of RAM. This is the amount of memory available for running applications and processes. 30 GB SSD: SSD stands for Solid State Drive, which is a type of storage device. The VPS is allocated 30 gigabytes of SSD storage. SSDs are faster and more reliable than traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) because they use flash memory to store data. 10Gb/sec Ultra Low Latency ASIC Network Card: This describes the network capabilities of the virtual server. The server is equipped with a network interface card (NIC) that supports a data transfer rate of 10 gigabits per second (10Gb/sec). The mention of "ultra low latency" suggests that the network card is designed to minimize delays in data transmission.

Note: This is hypothetical.



