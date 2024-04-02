Description of work



The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones.









Features of work



The indicator works on the instrument and timeframe on which it is installed. The data is analyzed on closed candles, so the arrows are not redrawn.





Additional functions



Notifications when an arrow appears.





Indicator settings

General settings

Period

The parameter sets the period of the CCI indicator. Measured in candles (bars). The parameter must be greater than 0.

Apply to

The parameter sets the price type that is used to calculate the CCI indicator. You can select the desired price type from the list.

Upper level

The parameter sets the upper level, which defines the oversold zone. The parameter must be greater than 0.

Lower level

The parameter sets the lower level, which defines the overbought zone. The parameter must be less than 0.

Message settings

Send message to the terminal (Alert)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function.

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Send message to the email

The parameter sets permission to send messages by email. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Additional information

The parameter sets additional information about the indicator so that the user can distinguish which program sent the message. The information is displayed in the message header. For example, you installed two indicators on the same instrument and on the same timeframe with different parameters, one indicator has a period of 10, the other has a period of 30. To understand which indicator sent the message, you need the Additional information parameter, you can indicate additional information, for example, the period that the indicator uses, then in the message you will see which indicator sent the message.





Arrow display settings

Arrow shift

The parameter sets the vertical offset of the arrows on the chart.

Arrow size

The parameter sets the size of the arrows.

Up arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the up arrow.

Down arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the down arrow.

Up arrow code

The parameter sets the up arrow code.

Down arrow code

The parameter sets the down arrow code.

Examples of arrow codes.

Calculation formula

For up arrow: CCI2 < Lower level and CCI1 > CCI2 and CCI2 < CCI3,

For down arrow: CCI2 > Upper level and CCI1 < CCI2 and CCI2 > CCI3, where





Upper level – upper level (parameter in settings),

Lower level – lower level (parameter in settings),

CCI1 – value of the CCI indicator with candle index 1 (last closed candle),

CCI2 – value of the CCI indicator with candle index 2 (penultimate closed candle),

CCI3 – value of the CCI indicator with candle index 3 (closed candle further down the history from right to left).





Condition for displaying an up arrow



A minimum of the CCI indicator has formed in the overbought zone, the CCI value is below the Lower level.









Condition for displaying a down arrow



A maximum of the CCI indicator has formed in the oversold zone, the CCI value is above the Upper level.





The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicators:

MA7 Hypnum MT4;

MA7 Hypnum MT5.

Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator:

MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4;

MA7 Hypnum C1 MT5;

MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4;

MA7 Hypnum C2 MT5.





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