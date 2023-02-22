Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (22/2/2023)





Hello traders,



Markets were very slow today. I managed to spot only two quality setups. A short setup on GBPUSD H1, and long setup on AUDUSD M30.

Finally both of them were in Green. My risk reward for the first trade was a bit less than 1:1 and for the second trade a bit more than 1:1.

I did not search for a third setup, i prefered to stay in green and continue tomorrow. It is difficult to spot high probability setup when markets are not moving.

If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me a DM,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.





You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.













My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



