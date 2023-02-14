Valentine's Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (14/2/2023)

Hello traders,





Lesson of the day is that when you see the market changing direction then you should exit the trade. I placed a long setup on EURUSD M5, at the beggining price

started to bounce and almost reached my Take Profit target, but the suddenly price started to drop and i decide to exit having a half loss of my total risk.

Then i managed to place two more winning trades on GBPAUD H1. A Long Setup on demand zone that was formed in copliance with Bullish Trendline

and a Short Setup on Nested Supply Zone.





So in total i had three trades, One loss and Two winners. On my Live Session video you can see all the trades i took today

and how i managed them.





If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me an email,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.





(high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com)



You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.









My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



