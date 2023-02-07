Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (7/2/2023)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (7/2/2023)

7 February 2023, 17:48
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
259

Hello traders,

Many traders believe that they need to spend much time in front of their screens in order to spot trades and be profitable. That is a wrong mindset.

Today i spent 40 minutes in front of my charts and i placed 3 trades in total. I got about ten alerts and i traded three of them.

I have enabled only the OnTouched Alerts and that means that i am getting an alert when price touches a Supply or Demand Zone.

After i get the alert i make my analysis and i decide if i want to place a trade or not.

You should not overtrading, every day has its own opportunities. You should be patient and let emotions out of your trading.


 My first trade was a Short Setup on GBPUSD M15 ,the second setup was a Short Trade on GOLD M15,

and the third setup was a Short Setup on US30 M15.

Finally all of them were in Green.


If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me an email,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.


(high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com)


You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.


My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator. 


SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts