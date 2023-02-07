Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (7/2/2023)

Hello traders,



Many traders believe that they need to spend much time in front of their screens in order to spot trades and be profitable. That is a wrong mindset.



Today i spent 40 minutes in front of my charts and i placed 3 trades in total. I got about ten alerts and i traded three of them.

I have enabled only the OnTouched Alerts and that means that i am getting an alert when price touches a Supply or Demand Zone.

After i get the alert i make my analysis and i decide if i want to place a trade or not.



You should not overtrading, every day has its own opportunities. You should be patient and let emotions out of your trading.





My first trade was a Short Setup on GBPUSD M15 ,the second setup was a Short Trade on GOLD M15,

and the third setup was a Short Setup on US30 M15.



Finally all of them were in Green.





If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me an email,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.





(high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com)



You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.





My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



