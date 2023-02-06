Trading the grid automatically

Metatrader grid strategy trading expert advisor improved with trend detector (moving average indicator) and Stochastic confirmation, that can hedge losing grid trade(s) if the price reverses.





Grid main functions

Detect the trend and the trade entry (Stochastic is used to filter trade entries and the moving average detects the trend, acting like any trend trading strategy based on price movement)

Trade in a grid strategy trading way (traders defines the number of trades and pips between trades, as well as the lotsize)

Hedge the grid by placing opposite pending trades, so if the price reverses this hedging grid will trigger, recovering the possible loss from the previous trades

Place stop-loss, take-profit, trail the price, set break-even, etc.

The main purpose of the Grid expert advisor is to trade following a grid trading strategy, basically meaning that the EA opens more than one trades, at certain distances from each other. What makes this grid expert advisor better than other grid expert advisors is that the RobotFX Grid expert advisor can also open its trades based on the price action. Another advantage is that if the price reverses, the EA can hedge by placing opposite pending orders at a given distance (also called zone recovery or loss recovery area), with higher, lower or equal lotsize than the initial trades. So, depending on the trader’s needs, this grid expert advisor is much better than others.



