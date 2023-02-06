Trading the grid automatically

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Metatrader grid strategy trading expert advisor improved with trend detector (moving average indicator) and Stochastic confirmation, that can hedge losing grid trade(s) if the price reverses.
Grid main functions
- Detect the trend and the trade entry (Stochastic is used to filter trade entries and the moving average detects the trend, acting like any trend trading strategy based on price movement)
- Trade in a grid strategy trading way (traders defines the number of trades and pips between trades, as well as the lotsize)
- Hedge the grid by placing opposite pending trades, so if the price reverses this hedging grid will trigger, recovering the possible loss from the previous trades
- Place stop-loss, take-profit, trail the price, set break-even, etc.