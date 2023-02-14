Hi guys. i just published a new EA named Stable Grid Robot. I think you'd be just as excited about it as I am. it's already showing great promises and potentials.

MT5 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/93865?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Stable Grid Robot is a fully automated trading robot developed using a custom indicator "Trend for MT5",which can be found here. The EA has been tested on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD and EURUSD using 10 years of historic data and an initial deposit of 1000 USD, the profit probability exceeds 70%. It has a stably profitable transaction history and continuous profitability, and the maximum drawdown is low. There is no record of running out of equity when backtesting the EA on those symbols. You can use real historical data to backtest it on the MT5 client and get the same results. I believe this EA can make long-term stable profits and help you earn back the cost within one month.The value of this EA deserves more than the current price, the next sell price will rise.

Strategy Introduction Based on the simple short-term trading opening method, open a sell order when the price is overbought, open a buy order when the price is oversold, and set fixed pips to take profit.

When the price moves in the opposite direction and exceeds the set distance, it will use scientific grid system to add positions, so there is no need to set a stop loss. After each position is opened, it will automatically take profit when the profit target is reached.

The lots of adding the next position is proportional to the reverse movement distance of the price. The farther the current price is from the initial opening price, the greater the lots of adding the next position. EA runs:

It is only suitable for hedge account and brokers with the additional last one decimal of the price. Generally, "JPY" currency pairs have three decimal, XAUUSD (gold) has two decimal, and other currency pairs have five decimal. Most brokers meet the above requirements, such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP markets and Go Markets.

EA is not sensitive to spread and slippage, but I suggest using excellent ECN brokers.

Recommended applicable currency pairs: NZDCAD AUDNZD AUDCAD USDCAD EURUSD.

The use of the EA is very simple. Loading the EA to the chart window of the above symbols, the EA will automatically trade, switching any timeframe does not affect the running of the EA.

Using a 1:100 leverage, it should be no problem to operate on a $500 deposit account.

If using $500 deposit to trade NZDCAD、AUDNZD and AUDCAD at the same time with 0.01 initial lots, the account balance should be double after trading about eight months. EA manual control Inputlots : the initial lot size, the default is 0.01, if the broker's minimum trading lot size is 0.1, it will be automatically adjusted to 0.1 lot, if it is modified to 0.02 or other, a new position will be opened according to the input lot size.

: the initial lot size, the default is 0.01, if the broker's minimum trading lot size is 0.1, it will be automatically adjusted to 0.1 lot, if it is modified to 0.02 or other, a new position will be opened according to the input lot size. Distance : t he price distance of adding positions, the default value is 80 pips.The lots of adding next position is calculated according to “(current price - initial opening price)/Inpdistance”, which means the larger the "Inpdistance", the smaller the lots of adding new position next time;

: t Tp: p oints of taking profit，the default value is 10 pips. If you set 0.01 as the " Inputlots " parameter value, which means all buy (or sell) positions opened by this EA in the current chart will be closed when the total profits of those buy positions are reached $1;

StopNewBuy: set whether or not to continue to open new buy positions. If Modify this parameter to "True", which indicates that EA will not open new buy positions after all the buy positions of the current symbol are closed;

StopNewSell: set whether or not to continue to open new sell positions. If Modify this parameter to "True", which indicates that EA will not open new sell positions after all the sell positions of the current symbol are closed;

Spread: t he maximum spread the advisor allowed to open and add new positions, the default parameter is 0, which means do not limit spread, if you set it as other positive integers, the EA will not open or add new positions when the live spread above this positive integer; Replenish:

No EA is perfect. There are advantages and disadvantages in certain aspects. The important thing is the controllability of risks and whether the current profitability of EA can achieve profitability after deducting losses.

If you find that there is anything that needs to be improved in this EA, please suggest it in the comment area. If it can be modified, I will improve the updated version in time, thank you.











































































































































































































































































