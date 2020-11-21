Grid EA GS smart vs Idea Pro gold: 3 round

Idea Pro Gold has the Use hedge = true parameter, but the hedge algorithm is to allow SELL and BUY to trade in parallel, which can increase profitability, but will not protect the deposit from drawdown.

The recommendation to set the direction of trade, guided by the trend indicator, seems impossible. The trend can change several times a day and the trader will be tied to a computer to change it in the parameters of the advisor. And if you ask at least once a day, then a situation like "Russian roulette" may be lucky or may not be lucky.

The test allows trading SELL and BUY, which should provide maximum profit.





GS smart: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50036



Profit = 997usd



DrawDown = 495usd



GS smart has an active hedge algorithm, which can be seen in the test, as well as in the published signal.

The EA automatically adjusts the direction of trade, guided by the built-in trend indicator (Use Auto Direction Trade = true).

