Grid EA GS smart vs Idea Pro gold: 3 round

Resulting CONCLUSION:
GS smart showed higher profitability and greater resistance to drawdown.
For both advisors, it is better to use a deposit of $1000 or more.
For Expert Advisors using a grid algorithm, a reliable Hedge algorithm is required to protect the deposit.
Current Live GS smart signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/865052
GS smart: November 11,12,26,30 and December 3, you can see the work of the Hedge algorithm, which protected the deposit from drawdown. You can see that the Hedge order is not always closed with a profit, so you should minimize the possibility of a critical drawdown by increasing the initial deposit to $1000.
But on the whole, the $500 deposit survived.
Idea Pro Gold: completed work on 03.12.2020 by Stop Out, having lost a $500 deposit according to the test.
Moreover, if the deposit is $1000 anyway 03.12.2020 Stop Out -$1000.When you deposit $1500 Maximal Drawdown $1469.
Previous rounds:
Round 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740790
Round 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740500
Let's test EAs on the interval of 2 rounds from 10/26/2020 (initial deposit = 500usd) with a large deposit = 1000usd.
This will allow you to avoid a Stop Out situation and compare the results (we use GS smart v3.0 modified after two rounds).
Idea Pro gold: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47154
Profit = 333usd
DrawDown = 1023usd
Idea Pro Gold has the Use hedge = true parameter, but the hedge algorithm is to allow SELL and BUY to trade in parallel, which can increase profitability, but will not protect the deposit from drawdown.
The recommendation to set the direction of trade, guided by the trend indicator, seems impossible. The trend can change several times a day and the trader will be tied to a computer to change it in the parameters of the advisor. And if you ask at least once a day, then a situation like "Russian roulette" may be lucky or may not be lucky.
The test allows trading SELL and BUY, which should provide maximum profit.
GS smart: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50036
Profit = 997usd
DrawDown = 495usd
GS smart has an active hedge algorithm, which can be seen in the test, as well as in the published signal.
The EA automatically adjusts the direction of trade, guided by the built-in trend indicator (Use Auto Direction Trade = true).