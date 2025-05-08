







Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automated growth on MQL5.





Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs AUDCAD, EURAUD or EURNZD, AUDNZD with a 5-minute TimeFrame





Deposit: $300.00 or above

Leverage: 1:300 or above

Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results

VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.

The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, GBPUSD is recommended





Specifications:



Every trades are protected with SL and TP

Risk to Reward: 3:1

Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up to 10%

Prop Firm Challenge Pass for FTMO, Fundednext

The EA does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc. Always uses SL and TP

The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading

Live trade history updated to the EA on a weekly basis

No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Averaging/ No Over-optimization