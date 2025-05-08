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Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automated growth on MQL5.
Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs AUDCAD, EURAUD or EURNZD, AUDNZD with a 5-minute TimeFrame
- Deposit: $300.00 or above
- Leverage: 1:300 or above
- Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results
- VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, GBPUSD is recommended
Specifications:
- Every trades are protected with SL and TP
- Risk to Reward: 3:1
- Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up to 10%
- Prop Firm Challenge Pass for FTMO, Fundednext
- The EA does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc. Always uses SL and TP
- The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading
- Live trade history updated to the EA on a weekly basis
- No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Averaging/ No Over-optimization
Experience the Difference
You can find Steadfast Forex Bot on the marketplace here
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137757