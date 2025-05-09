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Configure Telegram to receive notifications from Daily PnL Notifier on MT5

9 May 2025, 09:47
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
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How to Set Up Telegram Alerts for Daily PnL Notifier on MT5


🛠️ Step-by-Step Setup Guide

🔗 Step 1 – Allow Telegram access in MetaTrader 5

  1. Open your MT5 terminal.

  2. Go to Tools > Options > “Expert Advisors” tab.

  3. Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”.

  4. Add the following URL to the list:

    Copier Modifier
    https://api.telegram.org

Link

🤖 Step 2 – Create your Telegram bot

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather, or click here: https://t.me/BotFather

  2. Click Start, then type /newbot .

  3. Follow the instructions:

    • Give your bot a name (e.g., MyPnLNotifierBot)

    • Choose a username ending with “bot” (e.g., DailyPnlNotifier_bot)

  4. BotFather will generate and send you a Telegram API token.

Botfather

💬 Step 3 – Send a message & get your Chat ID

  1. Send any message to your new bot via Telegram.

  2. Go to this website: https://ungineer.github.io/chatid.html

  3. Paste your API token into the input field.

  4. The site will return your chat ID.

Test

🧩 Step 4 – Connect everything in MT5

  1. Go back to MT5 and attach Daily PnL Notifier to a chart.

  2. In the EA settings, paste:

    • Your Telegram token

    • Your Chat ID

  3. Run the EA – you’re all set to receive alerts!

MT5

🎉 That’s it!

Daily PnL Notifier is now fully configured. You will receive instant Telegram alerts whenever your daily profit or loss threshold is reached. Simple, fast, and reliable.


#telegram bot mt5 / daily profit alert / metatrader notification / mt5 pnl alert