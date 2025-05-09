Configure Telegram to receive notifications from Daily PnL Notifier on MT5

How to Set Up Telegram Alerts for Daily PnL Notifier on MT5





🛠️ Step-by-Step Setup Guide

🔗 Step 1 – Allow Telegram access in MetaTrader 5

Open your MT5 terminal. Go to Tools > Options > “Expert Advisors” tab. Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add the following URL to the list: Copier Modifier https: //api.telegram.org

🤖 Step 2 – Create your Telegram bot

Open Telegram and search for @BotFather, or click here: https://t.me/BotFather Click Start, then type /newbot . Follow the instructions: Give your bot a name (e.g., MyPnLNotifierBot)

Choose a username ending with “bot” (e.g., DailyPnlNotifier_bot) BotFather will generate and send you a Telegram API token.

💬 Step 3 – Send a message & get your Chat ID

Send any message to your new bot via Telegram. Go to this website: https://ungineer.github.io/chatid.html Paste your API token into the input field. The site will return your chat ID.





🧩 Step 4 – Connect everything in MT5

Go back to MT5 and attach Daily PnL Notifier to a chart. In the EA settings, paste: Your Telegram token

Your Chat ID Run the EA – you’re all set to receive alerts!





🎉 That’s it!

Daily PnL Notifier is now fully configured. You will receive instant Telegram alerts whenever your daily profit or loss threshold is reached. Simple, fast, and reliable.



