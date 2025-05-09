Configure Telegram to receive notifications from Daily PnL Notifier on MT5

How to Set Up Telegram Alerts for Daily PnL Notifier on MT5
🛠️ Step-by-Step Setup Guide
🔗 Step 1 – Allow Telegram access in MetaTrader 5
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Open your MT5 terminal.
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Go to Tools > Options > “Expert Advisors” tab.
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Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”.
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Add the following URL to the list:Copier Modifierhttps://api.telegram.org
🤖 Step 2 – Create your Telegram bot
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Open Telegram and search for @BotFather, or click here: https://t.me/BotFather
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Click Start, then type /newbot .
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Follow the instructions:
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Give your bot a name (e.g., MyPnLNotifierBot)
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Choose a username ending with “bot” (e.g., DailyPnlNotifier_bot)
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BotFather will generate and send you a Telegram API token.
💬 Step 3 – Send a message & get your Chat ID
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Send any message to your new bot via Telegram.
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Go to this website: https://ungineer.github.io/chatid.html
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Paste your API token into the input field.
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The site will return your chat ID.
🧩 Step 4 – Connect everything in MT5
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Go back to MT5 and attach Daily PnL Notifier to a chart.
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In the EA settings, paste:
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Your Telegram token
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Your Chat ID
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Run the EA – you’re all set to receive alerts!
🎉 That’s it!
Daily PnL Notifier is now fully configured. You will receive instant Telegram alerts whenever your daily profit or loss threshold is reached. Simple, fast, and reliable.