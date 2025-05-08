Ghost Entry Signal

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is a non-repainting trend-following indicator designed for high-precision trade entries. It combines dynamic momentum detection, price action filters, and a proprietary alternation logic to avoid false positives and deliver clean BUY/SELL signals. It performs best onacrosstimeframes.



Signal Engine Includes:

Adaptive Trend Tracking: Uses a dual EMA structure (Fast 13, Slow 21) to identify trend momentum in real time

Uses a dual EMA structure (Fast 13, Slow 21) to identify trend momentum in real time Momentum Filter: A smoothed RSI confirms directional strength based on a 50-level baseline

A smoothed RSI confirms directional strength based on a 50-level baseline Price Action Validation: Signals are filtered by candle structure — preference is given to signals triggered during rejection wicks, breakout bodies, or session reversals

Signals are filtered by candle structure — preference is given to signals triggered during rejection wicks, breakout bodies, or session reversals Alternation Logic: Only one signal is allowed per directional switch to reduce noise and overtrading

Each confirmed signal is marked on the chart with an arrow (Buy or Sell), accompanied by a real-time alert containing pair, price, TP, and SL.

Signal Conditions

Signals are only issued when:

Fast EMA crosses above/below the Slow EMA , establishing trend direction

, establishing trend direction The current candle structure supports the move: e.g., bullish engulfing, pin bars, or strong breakout bars in the direction of the trend

e.g., bullish engulfing, pin bars, or strong breakout bars in the direction of the trend Price action confirmation, such as strong support and resistance levels being tested or broken, adds another layer of validation for entries.





All calculations are applied to closed candles only — no repainting, no lag.









Visual Interface

The integrated info panel displays:

Trend status: Bullish or Bearish, based on current EMA/RSI alignment

Bullish or Bearish, based on current EMA/RSI alignment Configurable SL/TP values: Defaults set at 15 TP / 35 SL (pips) for M1-M5, fully adjustable

Defaults set at 15 TP / 35 SL (pips) for M1-M5, fully adjustable Real-time spread and account balance

Signal markers: Aqua arrow = BUY | Red arrow = SELL

Aqua arrow = BUY | Red arrow = SELL Multi-alert system: Sound, push notification, and/or email





Recommended Usage

Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD Timeframes: M1, M5 for scalping; M15–M30 for intraday setups

M1, M5 for scalping; M15–M30 for intraday setups Recommended TP and SL: 15 TP - 35 SL for M1-M5

15 TP - 35 SL for M1-M5 Sessions: Best used during high-volatility periods (London & NY sessions)













Signals are alternated by direction — preventing multiple signals in the same trend leg.