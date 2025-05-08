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Ghost Entry Signal is a non-repainting trend-following indicator designed for high-precision trade entries. It combines dynamic momentum detection, price action filters, and a proprietary alternation logic to avoid false positives and deliver clean BUY/SELL signals. It performs best on EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes.
For fast support, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor
For fast support, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor
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Signal Engine Includes:
- Adaptive Trend Tracking: Uses a dual EMA structure (Fast 13, Slow 21) to identify trend momentum in real time
- Momentum Filter: A smoothed RSI confirms directional strength based on a 50-level baseline
- Price Action Validation: Signals are filtered by candle structure — preference is given to signals triggered during rejection wicks, breakout bodies, or session reversals
- Alternation Logic: Only one signal is allowed per directional switch to reduce noise and overtrading
Each confirmed signal is marked on the chart with an arrow (Buy or Sell), accompanied by a real-time alert containing pair, price, TP, and SL.
Signal Conditions
Signals are only issued when:
- Fast EMA crosses above/below the Slow EMA, establishing trend direction
- The current candle structure supports the move: e.g., bullish engulfing, pin bars, or strong breakout bars in the direction of the trend
- Price action confirmation, such as strong support and resistance levels being tested or broken, adds another layer of validation for entries.
All calculations are applied to closed candles only — no repainting, no lag.
Visual Interface
The integrated info panel displays:
- Trend status: Bullish or Bearish, based on current EMA/RSI alignment
- Configurable SL/TP values: Defaults set at 15 TP / 35 SL (pips) for M1-M5, fully adjustable
- Real-time spread and account balance
- Signal markers: Aqua arrow = BUY | Red arrow = SELL
- Multi-alert system: Sound, push notification, and/or email
Recommended Usage
- Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
- Timeframes: M1, M5 for scalping; M15–M30 for intraday setups
- Recommended TP and SL: 15 TP - 35 SL for M1-M5
- Sessions: Best used during high-volatility periods (London & NY sessions)
Signals are alternated by direction — preventing multiple signals in the same trend leg.