Ghost Entry Signal
Trading Systems

Ghost Entry Signal

8 May 2025, 09:13
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Leandro Bernardez Camero
0
364
Ghost Entry Signal is a non-repainting trend-following indicator designed for high-precision trade entries. It combines dynamic momentum detection, price action filters, and a proprietary alternation logic to avoid false positives and deliver clean BUY/SELL signals. It performs best on EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes.

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Signal Engine Includes:

  • Adaptive Trend Tracking: Uses a dual EMA structure (Fast 13, Slow 21) to identify trend momentum in real time
  • Momentum Filter: A smoothed RSI confirms directional strength based on a 50-level baseline
  • Price Action Validation: Signals are filtered by candle structure — preference is given to signals triggered during rejection wicks, breakout bodies, or session reversals
  • Alternation Logic: Only one signal is allowed per directional switch to reduce noise and overtrading

Each confirmed signal is marked on the chart with an arrow (Buy or Sell), accompanied by a real-time alert containing pair, price, TP, and SL.

Signal Conditions

Signals are only issued when:

  • Fast EMA crosses above/below the Slow EMA, establishing trend direction
  • The current candle structure supports the move: e.g., bullish engulfing, pin bars, or strong breakout bars in the direction of the trend
  • Price action confirmation, such as strong support and resistance levels being tested or broken, adds another layer of validation for entries.

All calculations are applied to closed candles only — no repainting, no lag.





Visual Interface

The integrated info panel displays:

  • Trend status: Bullish or Bearish, based on current EMA/RSI alignment
  • Configurable SL/TP values: Defaults set at 15 TP / 35 SL (pips) for M1-M5, fully adjustable
  • Real-time spread and account balance
  • Signal markers: Aqua arrow = BUY | Red arrow = SELL
  • Multi-alert system: Sound, push notification, and/or email


Recommended Usage

  • Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
  • Timeframes: M1, M5 for scalping; M15–M30 for intraday setups
  • Recommended TP and SL: 15 TP - 35 SL for M1-M5
  • Sessions: Best used during high-volatility periods (London & NY sessions)







Signals are alternated by direction — preventing multiple signals in the same trend leg.