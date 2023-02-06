Trailing the price automatcally

Metatrader trailing stop expert advisor that can trail the price of the winning trade(s) by pips, candles, ATR, PSAR, moving average, fractals indicator or percentage.





Trailing Stop main functions

Trail the price of an opened trade or more by using a multitude of options, such as trail by ATR, PSAR or fractals indicators, trail by candlestick (chandelier), points and so on

Monitor the profit and start trailing from profit breakeven, or right away

This Trailing Stop EA for MT4 has been created to help traders manage winning trades and baskets of trades, by trailing the price once it goes in the trader’s favor. The main idea that led to this auto Trailing Stop EA was that many traders are not so good at managing winning trades. Even with the bestforex trading strategy, if trade management is done wrong, it can turn a win into a loss. While sooner or later every good trader learns how to spot the trend, when to enter a trade, what forex news to trade and all the other forex secrets, many traders are closing their trades when they shouldn’t.



