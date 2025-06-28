TW Swing Trading – Best Gold Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD with Low Drawdown







gold swing trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot designed for XAUUSD traders seeking consistent profits with low drawdown and high accuracy. This EA uses an intelligent trend-following algorithm optimized for H1–M30 timeframes, making it the best swing EA for XAUUSD in day-to-day swing trading.





Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this automated swing bot for MT4 simplifies your trading by identifying high-probability swing setups using historical data and live market conditions. It avoids overtrading and focuses on high-quality entries with clear exit logic, making it known as a high win rate expert advisor.









🔹 Key Features of TW Swing Trading EA:





One Trade at a Time:

Focuses on a single high-probability setup in the trend direction to reduce risk and drawdown.





Accurate Trend Change Detection:

Uses a three-step filter to identify trend reversals with precision.





Full Risk Management:





Trade Session Timing:

Allows you to define specific trading hours for the EA to operate.





Smart & Safe SL/TP:

SL is placed at logical and secure points to minimize losses, with both SL and TP trailing in real-time during active trades.





Backtest Performance:

Win Rate: Around 70%

Drawdown: Around 10–15%





Risk Warning System:

Warns you before entering high-risk trades, allowing you to temporarily pause the EA and resume after risk conditions pass.





Designed for Gold and Higher Timeframes (M30 and H1):

Optimized specifically for trend-based trading on XAUUSD.





Easy Setup + Free Lifetime Updates:

Comes with dedicated support and regular updates to keep you ahead of the market.









🔹 How to Use TW Swing Trading EA:



This EA is fully automated and manages all entries, lot sizing, and trade conditions. Simply attach it to the XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe with a minimum balance of $1,000 and the pre-configured parameters.





🔹 Input Settings:

Strategy Settings:



Period:

Refers to an oscillator based on supply-demand exhaustion.





Factor:

A value related to identifying trend reversals.





Power:

Used to compare price momentum. Recommended values for gold: 50–150

Trading Settings:

Lot Size:

Sets minimum allowed lot for calculations. Suggested:





Low Risk: 0.01 per $1,000





Medium Risk: 0.02 per $1,000





Higher Risk: up to 0.05 per $1,000 is acceptable





Take Profit:

A fixed TP value is set. Higher values increase profit potential but also risk.





TP Trailing Position:

Activates when the EA decides to trail, adjusting both TP and SL dynamically during sharp price moves.





SL Method:

This input determines how SL is calculated (not the SL value itself).

The EA always uses SL, calculated based on advanced formulas and market context, and placed in a secure zone.





Alerts:

If enabled, provides risk alerts before entering dangerous trades and offers suggestions accordingly.





Spread Control & Limit:

These functions prevent trade entries if the spread exceeds a defined threshold (useful during news releases or volatility spikes).





Magic Number:

The EA’s unique identifier for managing trades.

You can modify it to run multiple EA instances or manage a trade manually by changing the number after it opens.





Session Timing Settings:

You can activate trading sessions to define hours during which the EA is allowed to open new trades.





If a trade opens within the session and the session ends before the trade closes, the EA continues managing it. This setting only limits new entries, not existing trades.







🔹 Recommended Settings:





Start with the default settings provided, which are based on our experience and tested successfully.





You can also customize TW Swing Trading EA to fit your trading style.







🔹 Tips:

Use an appropriate timeframe and lot size to manage your risk effectively.

Trade with ECN, ECN_Pro, or any low spread accounts.

Always backtest in a strategy tester before going live.

Watch our YouTube channel for more guides and videos.









If you have anysuggestions or face any issues, feel free to chat with us.





The Trade Wizard Team wishes you success and prosperity with peace of mind.











