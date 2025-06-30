News and trends indicator News impact as a multi-currency trading tool

0
321
The News impact indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78957
The indicator has access to the terminal's economic calendar or website. Investing.com (in the latter case, you will need the Get news5 utility)
The chart table shows the news corresponding to the currency pair.
Filters are provided:
The news impact index is calculated based on estimates of the actual values of the published news and is displayed next to the trends panel.
Its value indicates in which direction the outgoing news is exerting pressure on the quote of the currency pair.
The trend panel displays the actual trends across five timeframes.
Zero trend lines are displayed on the graph for them, which allows you to immediately assess the nature of the trend movement.
Using the "Other symbols" button, you can display a panel of values of news impact indices for major currency pairs, ordered in descending order of values.
At the top will be the currency pairs that are experiencing the most pressure from the news.
If you click on a line of a currency pair, it will be loaded onto the current chart.
This will allow you to assess how much the actual trends correlate with the impact index.
If there is a good match, this can serve as a signal to open a position.
You can open positions using both a terminal tool and special utilities, such as Trade maker.
A Trade panel is provided for tracking positions, which is opened by a special indicator button.
If you are using a utility, the Magic number indicator parameter must be set to the value of the utility.
The indicator has access to the terminal's economic calendar or website. Investing.com (in the latter case, you will need the Get news5 utility)
Economic news
The chart table shows the news corresponding to the currency pair.
Filters are provided:
- by importance
- by time period
- by currency (if you turn off both currency filter buttons, the table will display important news for all currencies)
The news impact index is calculated based on estimates of the actual values of the published news and is displayed next to the trends panel.
Its value indicates in which direction the outgoing news is exerting pressure on the quote of the currency pair.
The trend panel displays the actual trends across five timeframes.
Trends
Zero trend lines are displayed on the graph for them, which allows you to immediately assess the nature of the trend movement.
Using the "Other symbols" button, you can display a panel of values of news impact indices for major currency pairs, ordered in descending order of values.
Special multi-currency trading tools
At the top will be the currency pairs that are experiencing the most pressure from the news.
If you click on a line of a currency pair, it will be loaded onto the current chart.
This will allow you to assess how much the actual trends correlate with the impact index.
If there is a good match, this can serve as a signal to open a position.
You can open positions using both a terminal tool and special utilities, such as Trade maker.
A Trade panel is provided for tracking positions, which is opened by a special indicator button.
If you are using a utility, the Magic number indicator parameter must be set to the value of the utility.