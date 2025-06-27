Live Trading on XAUUSD with Aria AI!
Trading Systems

Live Trading on XAUUSD with Aria AI!

27 June 2025, 18:23
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
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Live Trading with ARIA AI
ARIA Connector V1.3

📌 Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea

📌 Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140434

Pair traded: GOLD (XAUUSD)
TF: M5
Small lot: 0.05 for a $2,000 account.
High spread and during RED news

This test was designed to evaluate how ARIA performs under extreme market conditions:
high volatility
high spread
major news events

The results were solid

ARIA correctly identified the market direction, sent signals with over 85% confidence, and allowed us to lock in profits by following the trend, even in such an unstable environment.


Every trade was executed based on ARIA’s internal logic


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ARIA AUTO v2.0 is realeased: June, 30! It will be fully automated and priced at $600

Those who join now at $300 will receive all future updates, including the final version and will be considered ARIA Founders, with exclusive access to the full roadmap and future benefits!


roadmap


##XAUUSD #Gold #AI