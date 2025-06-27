Live Trading on XAUUSD with Aria AI!

Live Trading with ARIA AI

ARIA Connector V1.3



📌 Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea

📌 Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140434



Pair traded: GOLD (XAUUSD)

TF: M5

Small lot: 0.05 for a $2,000 account.

High spread and during RED news



This test was designed to evaluate how ARIA performs under extreme market conditions:

• high volatility

• high spread

• major news events

The results were solid

ARIA correctly identified the market direction, sent signals with over 85% confidence, and allowed us to lock in profits by following the trend, even in such an unstable environment.



Every trade was executed based on ARIA’s internal logic

































ARIA AUTO v2.0 is realeased: June, 30! It will be fully automated and priced at $600

Those who join now atwill receive, including the final version, with exclusive access to the full roadmap and future benefits!











