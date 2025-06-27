Live Trading on XAUUSD with Aria AI!

Live Trading with ARIA AI
ARIA Connector V1.3
📌 Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea
📌 Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140434
Pair traded: GOLD (XAUUSD)
TF: M5
Small lot: 0.05 for a $2,000 account.
High spread and during RED news
This test was designed to evaluate how ARIA performs under extreme market conditions:
• high volatility
• high spread
• major news events
The results were solid
ARIA correctly identified the market direction, sent signals with over 85% confidence, and allowed us to lock in profits by following the trend, even in such an unstable environment.
Every trade was executed based on ARIA’s internal logic
Those who join now at $300 will receive all future updates, including the final version and will be considered ARIA Founders, with exclusive access to the full roadmap and future benefits!
ARIA AUTO v2.0 is realeased: June, 30! It will be fully automated and priced at $600