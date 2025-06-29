Prop-Firm Friendly EA Settings — Pass the Challenge Safely (Live Proof)

Most traders blow their prop firm challenge in 10 days or less.
But what if you treated each attempt like a trade — and stopped risking $625 on a single shot? Let’s tilt the statistics in your favour.
The Real Cost of a “One-Shot” Challenge
A single 100k account at FTMO costs $625 up-front.
Most traders open their dashboard on day 4, see a –4% dip and panic-trade the final 1 % daily limit. Hours later the challenge is over, the fee is gone and the emotional toll is brutal.
Realiy check: FTMO’s own stats show ~90 % of applicants fail phase 1. The challenge isn’t designed to steal your money; it simply punishes poor risk allocation and emotional shortcuts.
Portfolio Mind-Set — Treat Each Challenge Like a Trade
Professional funded traders flip the equation:
|Approach
|Up-front Outlay
|Emotional Load
|Odds of Survival
|One 100 k account
|$625
|All eggs in one basket
|
✔ Quick payout
✘ One mistake = game over
|Three 10 k accounts
|3 × $100
|Only ⅓ of bankroll at risk per attempt
|✔ Multiple entries
✔ Data to iterate
✘ Payout smaller per try
Progress Bar Bias: Imagine ten little squares ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ ▢ on your whiteboard.
Every time a 10 k attempt fails you erase one box—yet you still have nine shots left. That visual “bankroll buffer” kills panic and keeps decision-making cold.
Slow, Balanced or Aggressive — Pick Your Speed, Not Your Doom
Forget the internet myth that “slow is safe, fast is stupid.”
Speed is a preference; variance control is the metric that matters.
- 🐢 Slow & Steady – tiny lot, zero adrenaline
- ⚖️ Balanced – optimal speed, low stress
- 🚀 Aggressive – fast pass or fast burn
All three can work as long as you respect the 5 % daily / 10 % total FTMO guard-rails.
Case Study — DoIt GBP Master in “Balanced” Mode
Live proof: MyFxBook account shows a sub-10 % overall drawdown while compounding over 90 % profit. That means the strategy would have cleared multiple 10 k and 100 k FTMO challenges without ever touching the hard limits.
“Passed my 10 k FTMO on the second attempt—never felt this calm during a challenge.” — M. Clarke
Why it works
- Fixed-lot multi-leg logic: no martingale, no lot doubling.
- ATR-based trailing stop: exposure shrinks automatically after entry.
- Daily loss cap parameter: set it to 5 % and MT5 stops the EA for that day—no override, no revenge trading.
Still want even lower stress? Reduce the lot size by half; you’ll take longer but remain well inside the guard-rails.
🧠 The Real-World EA Survival Test — FREE Checklist
Download the 7-question checklist I use to eliminate weak bots before risking a cent in live markets.
✅ Brutal yes/no filters for any EA
✅ Instant scoring system to spot high-risk bots
✅ Strategy, risk and emotional red flags most traders ignore
✅ Designed for beginner and pro automation traders
(You’ll get instant access; no spam, no noise.)
Step-by-Step Playbook — From Sign-Up to Funding
- Choose your portfolio: three 10 k accounts vs. one 100 k.
- Install DoIt GBP Master → Download FREE Demo in Strategy Tester.
- Set your daily loss cap to match the challenge rule (e.g., 5 %).
- Forward-test on a micro account for one week to feel the rhythm.
- Launch the first challenge only if the checklist score is ≥ 6/7.
- If an attempt fails, start the next box on your progress bar without emotional carry-over.
- After passing: lower lot size 20 % for Phase 2 to reduce psychological taxation.
- Withdrawal plan: first 4 000 $ goes to cover all future challenge fees—trade with house money thereafter.
Common Pitfalls & How to Dodge Them
- Over-leveraging after a red day → daily cap exists for a reason; close the laptop, start fresh tomorrow.
- Manual interference → closing one leg cancels the recovery logic; trust the system or cut risk pre-trade.
- Ignoring weekend rollovers → Prop firms roll equity at midnight UTC; flatten exposure Friday night if volatility spikes.
Internal Reading
Need deeper control of drawdown? Read our guide on keep your EA under 12 % DD with live proof and learn how equity caps beat “stop-loss only” methods every time.
🚀DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — Early Access (Co-Creation, Real Utility)
What’s live today
- Prompt-driven trading: You define the system prompt (conservative, momentum, intraday, etc.) and Alpha Pulse executes with coherent entries, SL/TP, and risk handling.
- Multi-market ready: Works across symbols (incl. XAUUSD) by adapting prompts and your risk rules—no hard-coded quirks.
- Discipline built-in: Single-position control and sane guardrails to avoid overtrading.
- Extreme value for early users: Founder pricing + prompt templates and practical guides to accelerate your setup.
- Co-creation advantage: I can’t test every model/broker/prompt combination alone—your results help prioritize what actually works.
- Compounding learning: I’ll publish concise build notes and changes so you can scale only what proves an edge.
👉 Join DoIt Alpha Pulse AI – Early Access
Final Decision Time
|No Plan
|Portfolio Plan
|Challenge fee lost
|$ 625 in one go
|$ 100 × attempts
|Daily stress level
|😰
|😌
|Odds to fund
|1 bullet
|Up to 10 bullets
🎯 Want to stop gambling your $625 away?
Start with a strategy that's already passed live FTMO tests.
→ Download the FREE Demo in Strategy Tester and replicate these results on your broker in under 5 minutes.
💰 Want the full licence? Buy now the DoIt GBP Master for $ 599 and get DoIt Gold Guardian (worth $ 399) FREE — last units at this price before we move to $ 999.
Skip the 90 % failure club. Start trading like the 10 % who get funded and stay funded.
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