First Grid EAs group: Additional FEATURES

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Additional FEATURES
(this section may be progressively refined)
Additional descriptions of common operations with graphic elements
(this section may be progressively refined)
This section contains descriptions of various optional features for which no separate categories have yet been created.
- The available panel colour settings can be used to quickly identify a running EA when it is used on different charts at the same time.
- In versions above Magic Grid, there is a special tick on the top panel which serves to reset the location of all other panels and buttons to their default values.
- Any information panel or button in the chart can be brought to the foreground by using the key combination Shift + Left Mouse Click. This makes it possible to place the indicator buttons of collapsed panels wherever you like, so that you don't clutter up the graph and only expand the desired panels as needed.
- The top row of the general information panel (which shows the current server time) is also an indicator of the connection to the server. If the color of this row changes and if at this moment you hover the mouse arrow over it, the time of the last data update will be displayed in the tooltip.