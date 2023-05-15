First Grid EAs group: OTHER EA's Settings

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<< Back to General Settings Overview
OTHER EAs Settings (this section may be progressively refined)
To get quicker information on the desired setting, you can use the page search function. This is normally accessed by pressing F3 or Ctrl+F
It should be taken into account that the names of settings and some concepts may change over time (as the project develops).
It should be taken into account that the names of settings and some concepts may change over time (as the project develops).
>> Magic number for all expert's orders - any group of digits
>> Comments for EA orders - custom comment for each order or EA position on the current chart (no more than 5 characters, unnecessary ones will be truncated)
>> EA Language - EA interface language switch
Most of the language used at the moment is English
>> Button for close market positions - enable the button for closing market positions to be displayed on the chart
With this button you can automatically close all market positions of the currency instrument on which the Expert Advisor is running. It should be well understood that when you click the button, only market positions are closed! No pending orders are deleted, because if this button is pressed, in most cases, the Expert Advisor will immediately restore its orders. If there is a need to delete the pending orders as well, we need to zero out the set values of grid levels in the settings.
If this button is enabled and obsolete positions appear on the market, a separate button also appears on the chart to close them en masse. By clicking this button, only all obsolete positions of the EA are closed. What is an obsolete position, read the description of the relevant section (Settings for Old-Grid expert positions)
These buttons must be pressed with the CTRL + Left Mouse Click combination to prevent a trader from making this operation accidentally (e.g. when dragging the button to another place on a chart). And yes, both of these buttons can be freely moved around the chart with the mouse.
>> Delete pending orders if free margin not enough (if there is such a setting )
This is an indiscriminate approach, but this is the solution used for now. If you do NOT want orders to be periodically deleted and restored when there is not enough free margin and then enough again (and this happens in cycles) just set this to < false >.
>> Stop EA work after restarting the terminal
This setting allows you to freeze the action of the EA after a restart of the terminal.
For example, the Expert Advisor will not restore pending orders, whose positions have been closed while the terminal has been switched off. Or it will not close market positions if any limit trade was activated before the terminal was shut down, and the limit has been reached during the time the terminal was idle.
In such cases, the trader is given an extra chance to reassess the current market situation and possibly change the EA settings before unfreezing its action again...
If actions of the Expert Advisor have been frozen, after the terminal is switched on, a special panel-button appears on the chart with the message that the work of the Expert Advisor has been stopped. This panel can be freely moved on the chart with the mouse, and to start trading again, simply click on it, using the combination CTRL + Left Mouse Click (this combination is chosen so that the trader does not perform this operation accidentally.