(10 January 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2: Airbus to Increase Production at Alabama Plant

Airbus said Thursday that it will expand its industrial output in the U.S. as it is looking to produce 63 A320 Family jets per month in 2021. The European plane maker will increase its production rate to seven A320 Family jets a month by the start of next year at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Ala., it said. The production rise should contribute to 300 new hiring at the plant next year, Airbus added. "The company will also invest another $40 million through construction of an additional support hangar on the site, bringing its total investment to more than $1 billion in the Gulf Coast city," the plane maker said. The decision comes in the middle of the customs dispute between the USA and the European Union. The reason is illegal state aid for the two aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. In addition, the Airbus rival Boeing is currently in a serious crisis.

By Peter Rosenstreich