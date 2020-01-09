EA SPARTA - configurable parameters

Hello ,

I tried to test Sparta Free Version but it gives error





I use manual mode only in one chart .

My Chart instruments is F_XU0300420

But Sparta Try to find EURUSD , My log like this.

I try to trade at future markets

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Symbol search: EURUSD

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Symbol EURUSD not found - looking for similar...

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) F_EURUSD0420

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE = 15

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) The character with the analog name:F_EURUSD0420

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) OnInit > objects total: 35; total ms: 234

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Symbol search: F_XU0300420

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE = 15

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Symbol F_XU0300420 found

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Init range MagicNumber, F_XU0300420: 5000-5011

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) "F_EURUSD0420"

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Sparta Free: Type account = NETTING. Used for the OTC market when accounting for positions in the netting mode (one symbol can only have one position).

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Sparta Free; Balance = 10000.0; EA = <OK>; Spread:50

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Sparta Free: DownloadsHistory::LoadHistory(F_EURUSD0420 PERIOD_H1): Load failed

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Неудалось закачать историю котировок !!! : , F_EURUSD0420

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Alert: Неудалось закачать историю котировок !!! : , F_EURUSD0420

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) ExpertRemove() function called

Sparta Free (F_XU0300420,M5) Sparta Free; Balance = 10000.0; EA = <OK>; Spread:25