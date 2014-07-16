NZDUSD forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20
NZDUSD forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20

16 July 2014, 07:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
The NZD/USD pair broke above the 0.88 level during the previous week, suggesting that a break out was in the process of happening. If we can break above the top of the range for the week, we believe that this market will continue to head towards the 0.90 level. That level is the next resistance barrier that we can see on the longer-term charts, so therefore that’s where the market should head towards. We see a significant amount of support below as well, so really it’s not likely we find an opportunity to sell.




