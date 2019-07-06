Hermes Robot - Trade the News like a Pro!

Do you like the “news trading style”?

Do you analyse and forecast every time, on which direction the price will move after a big financial event?





Hermes, provides tools, to help traders, define the limits to trade the news in a brand new way.

Just do these three simple steps and get benefited from the trading tools that Hermes provides.





Step 1: Define your upcoming news date & time, depending on your local time.

Step 2: Define your entry preferences.





Upper & lower limits: Set your upper and lower limits, in which a breakout will open a position.

Breakout deadline: Define the duration, in which a breakout will be recognised.





Step 3: Activate your entry.





And that’s it! Hermes takes control and do the rest!





=> Check out the video, trading in action with Hermes robot on YouTube:





Would you like to move your stop loss to the “break even”?

You have the option “Save Trade” on the panel, to move your stop loss to the break even, at some predefined winning points.





Would you like to take partial of an open trade?

You can use the “Take Partial” option to close partial of a trade if you are using MetaTrader5, or the “Hedge” option to open a second opposite position, if you are using MetaTrader4.





Don’t calculate every time you risking money!

Depending on your stop loss you define, you take the knowledge about the percentage of your account you’re about to risk.





Hermes is now available on both MetaTrader4 & MetaTrader5 platforms









Check out Trading Robotics website to find out future plans and more products for the MetaTrader platforms:

https://www.tradingrobotics.net/