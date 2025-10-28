AI News Strike EA 1.0 Installation Manual & Set Files

AI News Strike EA v1.0 Onboarding Manual & Set Files

AI News Strike EA — MQL5 Market page:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153455



1. Overview

AI News Strike EA (NSE) is a next‑generation scalping EA that targets economic release spikes by combining the “GDELT Project,” one of the world’s largest news databases, with Perplexity Sonar‑Pro’s real‑time web search AI.



■ Phase 1: Automatic retrieval of economic‑release data via the GDELT Project

The GDELT Project is a massive big‑data initiative that collects and analyzes hundreds of millions of news articles every day from 100+ countries in 100+ languages. This EA uses GDELT’s aggregated economic news to automatically obtain scheduled release time, importance, expected volatility range, and target currency for major indicators.



■ Phase 2: Real‑time market analysis via Perplexity Sonar‑Pro

Traditional AI only analyzes past data. Perplexity Sonar‑Pro instantly searches and analyzes “last‑minute news, market sentiment, and expert takes”. Pulling from multiple trusted sources (Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, etc.), it infers the market’s expectations within minutes and auto‑decides BUY/SELL direction and confidence (★1–5).



■ Phase 3: Engineered to capture the spike’s first move

Beyond the released numbers, the AI predicts “how markets will react”, delivering precision that sets it apart from conventional news EAs. With optimal pre‑release entry timing, fast post‑release close, and a dynamic exit, it is built to go after the initial spike.



“Global big data × real‑time AI analysis × economic‑release spike trading” accelerates decision‑making and execution. It supports major pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.) and high‑volatility gold (XAUUSD). ※ XAUUSD and minor pairs will be extended in future updates.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended timeframe: M1–M15 (not dependent on timeframe setting)

Recommended symbols: EURUSD / USDJPY / GBPUSD / XAUUSD and other majors

Recommended brokers: ECN / RAW accounts (ultra‑low spreads preferred)

Targeted volatility: Designed to capture ±20–50 pips (or more) in a short time





2. Installation

Automatic install

If purchased on the MQL5 Market, install from “Navigator” > “Market”.

Manual install

Copy AI News Strike EA.ex5 to MQL5\Experts\

Restart MT5

Attach to chart

Open any symbol/timeframe (the EA auto‑maps to the correct currency for each release) Navigator → Expert Advisors → AI News Strike EA → drag & drop Check “Allow algorithmic trading” → OK Symbol suffixes set by brokers (e.g., .m, #) are auto‑resolved

Important: The EA auto‑detects target currencies and trades the optimal pair regardless of which chart you attach it to.

You do not need pair‑specific charts. It handles each news release automatically from any chart. Be sure to add https://script.google.com and https://api.perplexity.ai under [Tools] → [Options] → [Expert Advisors] → WebRequest allowed URLs.

They are required for data retrieval and AI analysis.









3. How to obtain your Perplexity API key

You need a Perplexity API key to use AI analysis. We recommend obtaining the key in advance.

Visit Perplexity AI Create an account and log in Go to the API settings page and generate an API key Copy the generated key Paste it into the EA parameter InpPerplexityKey

For detailed steps, see this guide.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764935





Why Sonar‑Pro?

Perplexity offers two models, “Sonar” and “Sonar‑Pro.” This EA recommends Sonar‑Pro by default for the following reasons:

More advanced reasoning: understands complex interactions among economic indicators

understands complex interactions among economic indicators More accurate extraction: pulls key facts from massive multi‑source news

pulls key facts from massive multi‑source news More reliable decisions: analysis tuned for financial‑market context

You can choose “sonar” or “sonar‑pro” via InpPerplexityModel, but if you prioritize trade accuracy we strongly recommend sonar‑pro.

Note: The Perplexity API may incur fees. See the Perplexity pricing page.





4. Initial recommended settings (AI News Strike EA v1.0)

Group Setting Recommended for beginners AI Settings InpPerplexityKey (Enter your Perplexity API key) AI Settings InpUseAI true AI Settings InpAILeadMinutes 3 (run AI analysis 3 minutes before) Data Feed InpDataFetchIntervalSec 7200 (fetch economic calendar every 2 hours) Entry Timing InpLeadSec 45 (enter 45s before release) Entry Timing InpMaxEntryDelay 10 (allow up to 10s delay) Exit InpForceCloseSec 30 (force close 30s after release) Spike Trade InpUseDynamicExit true (enable dynamic exit) Filters InpMinStars 3 Stars (★3 or higher) Filters InpMinVolPips 20 (min. expected volatility 20 pips) Spread Filter InpMaxSpreadPips 10.0 (ECN/RAW account recommended) Lot InpFixedLot / InpVariableLot 0.01 (start small) / true Stop Loss InpUseInitSL / InpInitSLPips true / 100





5. Parameter Reference (ERS EA v1.0)

Inputs are grouped by function. Do not tune everything at once—adjust and test by block.

Group / Parameter Purpose Default 📡 Data Feed Settings InpDataFetchIntervalSec Refresh interval for economic data (seconds) 7200 (2 hours) 🌐 Timezone Settings InpServerUtcOffsetOverride Manual server UTC offset (‑999 = auto) -999 InpShowMultiTimezone Show multiple time zones true InpAutoDeletePastEvents Auto‑delete past events true InpPastEventKeepMinutes Retention time for past events (minutes) 5 🤖 AI Settings InpUseAI Enable AI analysis true InpPerplexityKey Perplexity API key xxx-xxx-xxx InpPerplexityUrl Perplexity API endpoint https://api.perplexity.ai/chat/completions InpPerplexityModel Perplexity model (sonar / sonar‑pro) sonar-pro InpAILeadMinutes Lead time to run AI analysis (minutes) 3 ⏱️ Entry Timing InpLeadSec Seconds before release to enter 45 InpMaxEntryDelay Max entry delay (seconds) 10 🚪 Exit Settings InpForceCloseSec Force‑close seconds after release 30 InpMaxHoldHours Maximum holding time (hours) 2 📊 Spike Trade Settings InpUseDynamicExit Enable dynamic exit true InpDynExitPipsFromPeak Close when price pulls back from peak by (pips) 5 InpDynExitMinProfitPips Minimum profit for dynamic exit (pips) 3 🎯 Filters InpMinStars Minimum importance (★1–5) 3 Stars InpMinVolPips Minimum expected volatility (pips) 20 InpMinConfidencePreRelease Minimum confidence for pre‑release entries (%) 60 📏 Spread Filter InpMaxSpreadPips Max allowed spread (pips) 10.0 💰 Lot Settings InpVariableLot Enable lot scaling by confidence true InpFixedLot Base lot 0.01 InpMaxLot Maximum lot 1.0 🛑 Stop Loss Settings InpUseInitSL Enable stop loss true InpInitSLPips Stop‑loss distance (pips) 100 ⚠️ Risk Management InpMaxConcurrent Max concurrent positions 3 InpDailyDrawdownPercent Daily maximum drawdown (%) 5.0 🎨 Display Settings InpFontSize Panel font size 9 InpHeaderColor Header color clrDodgerBlue 📝 CSV Log Settings InpEnableCSVLog Enable CSV logging false InpCSVLogFolder Log folder name ERS_Logs 🔧 Advanced Settings InpMagicBase EA identifier (magic base) 87654321 InpSlippage Allowed slippage (pips) 5





6. Beginner Checklist

Please confirm the following before going live:

Item Status ✅ Allow WebRequest for https://script.google.com and https://api.perplexity.ai □ ✅ Set your Perplexity API key in InpPerplexityKey □ ✅ Set InpUseAI = true (recommended) □ ✅ Start with small lots (0.01–0.05) □ ✅ Enable stop loss with InpUseInitSL = true □ ✅ Use ECN/RAW accounts (low spreads) □ ✅ Demo‑test for at least one week □







7. Recommended Parameter Sets (3 types)

This EA includes three presets based on risk tolerance. Download the set files below.

📂AI_News_Strike_EA_HighRisk.set



📂AI_News_Strike_EA_Balanced.set

📂AI_News_Strike_EA_LowRisk.set





For first‑time users we strongly recommend starting with the Low‑Risk set.

📊 Set Selection Guide

Type Best for Minimum capital Characteristics 🔴 High‑Risk Advanced traders with experience $5,000+ Aggressive; aims for larger returns 🟡 Balanced Intermediate users seeking standard operation $2,000+ Good risk‑return balance 🟢 Low‑Risk Beginners / safety‑first $1,000+ Prioritizes safety; trades only high‑quality setups

⚙️ Detailed Parameter Comparison

Parameter 🔴 High‑Risk 🟡 Balanced 🟢 Low‑Risk Risk & Lot Settings InpRiskPercent 2.5 1.0 0.5 InpFixedLot 0.05 0.01 0.01 InpLotMultiplier5 3.0 2.0 1.5 InpLotMultiplier4 2.0 1.5 1.2 Entry Settings InpLeadSec 60 45 30 InpMaxEntryDelay 15 10 5 InpAILeadMinutes 3 3 5 Exit Settings InpForceCloseSec 45 30 20 InpMaxHoldHours 48 24 12 InpDefaultExitSec 45 30 25 Filter Settings InpImportanceFilter All High + Med High Only InpMinStars 1 Star 3 Stars 4 Stars InpMinVolPips 15 20 30 InpMaxSpreadPips 15.0 10.0 5.0 InpMaxConcurrent 5 3 1 InpMinInitialSpike 10.0 15.0 25.0 InpMinConfidencePreRelease 2 4 5 InpSkipLowSurprise false true true InpSkipFalseSpike false true true Stop‑Loss Settings InpUseSL true true true InpSLPips 150 100 80 InpTrailStartPips 30 25 20 InpTrailStopPips 25 20 15 Take‑Profit Settings InpUseTP true true true InpTPPips 200 150 120 InpPartialClosePips 80 60 50 Breakeven InpBreakevenPips 40 30 25 InpBreakevenOffset 10 8 5 Risk Management InpDailyDrawdownPercent 8.0 5.0 2.0 InpMaxSlippage 5 4 3

📈 Expected Performance (reference)

Metric 🔴 High‑Risk 🟡 Balanced 🟢 Low‑Risk Monthly trades (approx.) 15–25 8–15 3–8 Expected monthly return 10–20% (highly variable) 5–10% (moderate) 2–5% (steadier) Max drawdown (approx.) 15–25% 8–15% 3–8% Win rate (expected) 45–55% 50–60% 55–65%





🔄 How to load set files

Steps in MT5:

Launch MT5 and drag & drop the EA onto a chart When the input window opens, click the “Load” button Select the desired .set file: AI_News_Strike_EA_HighRisk.set — High‑Risk

— High‑Risk AI_News_Strike_EA_Balanced.set — Balanced (recommended)

— Balanced (recommended) AI_News_Strike_EA_LowRisk.set — Low‑Risk Click “OK” to apply

⚠️ After loading a set file, always verify:

InpPerplexityKey: enter your key (replace "xxx-xxx-xxx")

enter your key (replace "xxx-xxx-xxx") InpCurrencyFilter: specify pairs to trade (blank = all)

specify pairs to trade (blank = all) InpMagicNumber: change as needed to distinguish from other EAs

change as needed to distinguish from other EAs Timezone: confirm server UTC offset

💡 Phased approach (recommended)

Suggested rollout:

Step Duration Setup Goal STEP 1 1–2 months 🟢 Low‑Risk Understand behavior and evaluate results STEP 2 2–3 months 🟡 Balanced Capture more opportunities STEP 3 Ongoing 🔴 High‑Risk (optional) Pursue maximum performance

Note: These performance estimates assume ideal conditions. Actual results vary with market conditions. Always demo test thoroughly before going live.





8. FAQ

Q1. Is AI analysis required?

A. Strongly recommended, but not mandatory.

You can set InpUseAI = false to run without AI. Without AI, trades rely only on importance and expected volatility, so you lose the “how markets will react” prediction.



With Perplexity Sonar‑Pro you can:

Capture last‑minute market sentiment

Account for surprises (geopolitics, central‑bank remarks, etc.)

Aggregate multiple sources into a single decision

This greatly improves entry precision. If cost is a concern, you can enable AI only for key events (★4–5).

Q2. Which brokers are recommended?

A. ECN or RAW accounts are strongly recommended. Tighter spreads improve spike‑trade success.

Q3. Can I backtest?

A. The EA depends on real‑time calendar and AI analysis, so conventional backtesting isn’t supported. Use forward testing or a demo account.

Q4. Can it run across multiple pairs at once?

A. Yes. Attach the EA to one chart only and it will monitor and trade all relevant pairs automatically. No need to attach to multiple charts.

Q5. Time zone displays are incorrect

A. Adjust with InpServerUtcOffsetOverride. Enter the broker server offset to UTC (e.g., for GMT+2 enter “2”).

Q6. A spike occurred but no trade was placed

A. Please check:

Confidence meets InpMinStars

Expected volatility ≥ InpMinVolPips

Current spread ≤ InpMaxSpreadPips

Not exceeding InpMaxConcurrent

InpMinConfidencePreRelease not set too high





9. Optimization Tips

📊 Per‑pair tuning

EURUSD / GBPUSD: good results on standard settings

good results on standard settings USDJPY: volatility is lower; consider InpMinVolPips = 15

volatility is lower; consider XAUUSD (Gold): highly volatile; consider widening InpInitSLPips to 200–300

⏰ By trading session

Europe (approx. 15:00–23:00 JST): liquid; standard settings work well

liquid; standard settings work well US (approx. 21:30–06:00 JST): most key releases; more aggressive settings recommended

most key releases; more aggressive settings recommended Asia (approx. 9:00–15:00 JST): thinner liquidity; tighten InpMaxSpreadPips

🎯 Strategy by Stars (confidence)

★5: max lot, longer hold (~60s)

max lot, longer hold (~60s) ★4: standard lot, standard hold (30–45s)

standard lot, standard hold (30–45s) ★3: small lot, shorter hold (20–30s)





10. Troubleshooting

❌ “WebRequest not allowed”

Fix:

MT5 menu → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Add the following to “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”: https://script.google.com

https://api.perplexity.ai Restart MT5

❌ “AI Analysis Failed”

Fix:

Confirm your Perplexity API key

Check API availability/quotas

Verify Internet connectivity

You can also set InpUseAI = false to run without AI

❌ Unable to fetch economic data

Fix:

Re‑check WebRequest permissions

Ensure firewall/VPN is not blocking

Check the Experts tab logs

❌ Positions do not close

Fix:

Verify InpMaxHoldHours

Check InpForceCloseSec

Confirm broker‑side trading restrictions





11. How to collect logs for troubleshooting

When issues occur (or to help improve the EA), sharing logs allows rapid diagnosis.

Basic log retrieval

At the bottom of the MT5 chart, open the “Experts” tab in the Toolbox Right‑click anywhere inside the tab Select “Open” from the menu

From the opened folder, pick the latest and the previous day’s .log files Share these two log files via MQL5 messages





Deeper analysis: CSV log

If basic logs are insufficient, you can enable CSV logging for more detail.

Enable CSV logging

Set InpEnableCSVLog = true in the EA inputs Specify InpCSVLogFolder (default: ERS_Logs) Restart the EA

CSV file location

MT5 menu → File → Open Data Folder Go to MQL5 → Files → ERS_Logs (or your folder) Open the latest CSV (ERS_v437_YYYYMMDD_HHMMSS.csv)

What CSV logs contain

Timestamps (when trades/analysis ran)

Log level (INFO / WARN / ERROR)

Tags (ENTRY / EXIT / AI / DATA, etc.)

Detailed messages

Trade info (symbol, type, lot, price)

Event info (release time, importance, confidence)

AI rationale (Perplexity results)

Important: CSV logging is disabled by default (false). Keep it off during normal operation to avoid overhead and disk usage. Enable temporarily only when troubleshooting.





12. Support

If you need help with setup or issues, contact us via MQL5 messages or in the Market product comments.

For faster handling, please attach:

Screenshots of the Experts tab

Your parameter settings

CSV logs (if InpEnableCSVLog = true )

) Broker name and account type (ECN/STP/Standard, etc.)





13. Disclaimer

Important: This EA provides information and tooling only and does not constitute investment advice, solicitation, or a recommendation of financial products.

Leverage trading is high risk. Past results do not guarantee future returns.

Always test thoroughly on a demo account and operate at your own risk and discretion.

During economic releases, liquidity can shift abruptly, causing slippage or rejections.

The developer assumes no liability for any loss incurred through the use of this EA.

All investment decisions are your own responsibility.

Company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.







Thank you for reading.

Wishing you success in your trading!