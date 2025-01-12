GLFX EA - explanation of the strategy for opening trades during the announcement of macroeconomic news

In the following link you will find a video explaining the strategy for opening a position in the GLFX automated trading system with settings for trading macroeconomic news.





Stoploss and Take Profit, together with Trailing Stop, take care of closing positions. If the trade is successful and growing, it is still closed after 51 minutes due to frequent reverse corrections.

Due to the very narrow StopLoss setting, many positions end in losses, but those that end in profit sufficiently cover these losses.

This strategy does not use indicators that would need to be continuously optimized.

You can see the six-year test for the period 2018-2024 here at this link.

The strategy also does not use the grid system and martingale, which can ruin a trading account if used improperly.

All test results were obtained in the most faithful parameter settings that are close to real trading:

Modeling Every tick based on real ticks Delays 100 ms Long period



