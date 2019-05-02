A2SR - Next reversals opportunity on CADJPY

Hello traders,

greetings.

We see that there is a good opportunity to apply a reversal technique.

Through this screenshot, can you please create a trade plan ?









Reference at

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725203

https://c.mql5.com/1/144/A2SR-GBPUSD-Short-term-M15-2019-04-05.jpg

https://c.mql5.com/1/144/A2SR-GBPCAD-Short-term-M15-2019-04-05.jpg

https://c.mql5.com/1/146/A2SR-Gold-2019-04-23.jpg

https://c.mql5.com/1/146/A2SR-USDCAD-H1-2019-04-24.jpg

and many more at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog

If you can't imagine how to trade on that chance, then trading forex is very risky for you,

or it seems like the SR Strategy is not suitable for you, yet. :)

like all regulated brokers said that.