A2SR: This is a result how students can practice to use A2SR with just a hundred dollars in capital.

This is continued from https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725466
"A2SR - EURUSD: THIS IS HOW STRONG RESISTANCE CAN AFFECT SELLING EURUSD EVEN ON DOVISH FOMC"
and https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725203
"A2SR - EURUSD: THIS IS HOW YOU CAN DETERMINE STRONG SUPPORT AS THE RIGHT PRICE FOR BUYING POSITION."
Hello traders,
Following up on my advice to students, that start learning to trade at the beginner level
-- (experience in the period of 1 month - 2 years are beginners)
who want to trade on a real account that they should use capital for only $100,
and use lot size 0.01 for 1 position.
-- because there are no lot sizes smaller than 0.01,
-- or other alternatives they can use a mini or cent account type.
- Calculating risk.
$100 at lot size 0.01 above have the same risk if someone trades with a capital of $ 1K with lot size 0.1 for 1 trade position.
So, to learn trading, you don't need to lose as much as $ 1K if you finally realize you have a psychological problem, right? :)
Actually, there are also trader experts in colleges who suggest beginners should use the lot size 0.01 at $ 1K capital.
-- more safety in floating range 10000 pips for 1 trade position
So, lot size 0.1 at $ 1K capital has 10 times more risky.
Then the size of lot 0.01 at $100 capital actually has the same 10x greater risk.
- Result *
in summary
Practicing the A2SR, for student groups on real trades on Thursday and Friday March 28-29 2019
-- on capital only a hundred dollars :
* Everyone has different results, because each person has a different level of psychology.
-- At least they have positions in the same SR area.
- Trading tools :
1. A2SR,
2. Trading Planner,
3. Trades Manager for managing positions.
- Actual risk above was about 10 x 10 times (100x) than usual
-- Because at that time almost simultaneous trading of 9 currency pairs + 1 gold was carried out.
-- It was just reached DD 5% even thought taking all A2SR's trade opportunities on 10 pairs.
- and has produced 25 trading positions that day :
So, it was taking high risk, right? :)
Please don't do that if you don't use A2SR (with have understanding of SR Strategy).
Anyone can also try all trading tools with only use a hundred dollar of capital on the lot size 0.01
and do simultaneous trading on 10 pairs to get 13% growth in a day with about 5% drawdown
-- like the example above.
After the trading experts has successfully works in trade at a capital of $100 then
-- they will be safer to consider using a larger capital in the future.
Get ready to make some practice for SR Strategy, because the market works on that.
Wish you all the best this year.
Thank you.