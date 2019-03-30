A2SR: This is a result how students can practice to use A2SR with just a hundred dollars in capital.

This is continued from https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725466

"A2SR - EURUSD: THIS IS HOW STRONG RESISTANCE CAN AFFECT SELLING EURUSD EVEN ON DOVISH FOMC"

and https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725203

"A2SR - EURUSD: THIS IS HOW YOU CAN DETERMINE STRONG SUPPORT AS THE RIGHT PRICE FOR BUYING POSITION."

Hello traders,

Following up on my advice to students, that start learning to trade at the beginner level

-- (experience in the period of 1 month - 2 years are beginners)

who want to trade on a real account that they should use capital for only $100,

and use lot size 0.01 for 1 position.

-- because there are no lot sizes smaller than 0.01,

-- or other alternatives they can use a mini or cent account type.

Calculating risk .

$100 at lot size 0.01 above have the same risk if someone trades with a capital of $ 1K with lot size 0.1 for 1 trade position.

So, to learn trading, you don't need to lose as much as $ 1K if you finally realize you have a psychological problem, right? :)