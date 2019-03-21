A2SR - EURUSD: This is how Strong Resistance can affect selling EURUSD even on dovish FOMC
21 March 2019, 21:46
This is continued from https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725203

Hello traders,

FOMC
-- As expected by the market, yesterday's FOMC was dovish.

Do we have buy opportunity on EURUSD?
-- Yes, because Market Sentiment (MS) and Major Currency Strength (MCS) gave that sign.

Here we found an area which was expected as Strong Resistance on FOMC event :
Strong SR is an area where there are several actual SRs above current price

-- Avg Daily Jump (ADJ) @ 1.14465 + WSR @ 1.14479 + R level @ 1.14465


-- I have reminded this and I wrote in my profile before the FOMC event took place :

  • Result *
    Students have taken opportunity on EURUSD, start selling at Strong Resistance.



    Everyone has different results, because each person has a different level of psychology. At least they are in the same area.

  • Are they confident when placing position sell-limit there?
    No. Because the FOMC sounds very dovish.
    -- Fed statement says "No rate hikes this year only one in 2020"

    That is why,  trading is not easy. :)
    at least we should use the right tools and technical.

Want to learn and make some practice on SR Strategy?
-- I have provide some materials here.

wish you all the best this year.
Thank you.

