A2SR - EURUSD: This is how Strong Resistance can affect selling EURUSD even on dovish FOMC

Hello traders,

FOMC

-- As expected by the market, yesterday's FOMC was dovish.

Do we have buy opportunity on EURUSD?

-- Yes, because Market Sentiment (MS) and Major Currency Strength (MCS) gave that sign.

The question is, where should we pay attention to the EURUSD rising limit ?

-- We must find which is Strong Resistance .





1. Several SR levels are close together between actual SR + Avg Daily Jump/Fall or Weekly Moves in an area

2. Intersection between Trendline + Actual SR

or both in the same time.

Here we found an area which was expected as Strong Resistance on FOMC event :

Strong SR is an area where there are several actual SRs above current price -- Avg Daily Jump (ADJ) @ 1.14465 + WSR @ 1.14479 + R level @ 1.14465

-- I have reminded this and I wrote in my profile before the FOMC event took place :

Result *

Students have taken opportunity on EURUSD, start selling at Strong Resistance.







* Everyone has different results, because each person has a different level of psychology. At least they are in the same area.





* Students have taken opportunity on EURUSD, start selling at Strong Resistance. * Are they confident when placing position sell-limit there?

No. Because the FOMC sounds very dovish.

-- Fed statement says "No rate hikes this year only one in 2020"



That is why, trading is not easy. :)

at least we should use the right tools and technical.

wish you all the best this year.

Thank you.