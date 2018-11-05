GOLD Threatens More Bull Pressure Towards 1,243.00 Zone

GOLD threatens more bull pressure as it looks to retarget the 1,243.41 resistance zone. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,220.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,210.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,200.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,1990.00 level. Resistance resides at the 1,243.41 level where a break will aim at the 1,250.00 level. Above here will expose the 1,260.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,270.00 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, GOLD looks to recover further higher.



