(10 OCTOBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Euro gets no love

The single currency has been unable to reverse the greenback’s strong momentum yet. EUR/USD is stuck below the 1.15 threshold, as investors remain worried about the potential negative outcome of the clash between Italy and the EU regarding the Italian budget. The rise in the country’s sovereign yields continues to have market participants holding their breath to the very end. Yesterday, the parliamentary budget office refused to sign off the government’s budget, saying that growth estimates were too optimistic (1.5% in 2019, 1.6% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021).

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria will go back in the arena on Wednesday morning. Given the latest comments from Di Maio, Deputy Prime Minister, there is little chance that the new proposal would be much different from the one presented yesterday. In light of the developments in the equity market, it seems that investors are not optimistic about the potential outcome of today’s parliamentary session. The FTSE MIB was down 0.45%, the DAX fell 0.50%, while the CAC 40 slid 0.75%. In the absence of significant – positive – developments, the mood will stay down in financial market today.

By Arnaud Masset