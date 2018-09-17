Forex Grid Trading Strategy that Continuously Trades Non-Stop
Forex Grid Trading Strategy that Continuously Trades Non-Stop

17 September 2018, 00:00
Scott Fredeman
Scott Fredeman
EA MONSTER 2.6 REQUIRES ALL NEW SETTING FILES - DELETE YOUR OLD ONES
CONTACT ME FOR UPDATED SETTING FILES PLEASE
NEW Version 2.6 Set Files ZIP updated in this blog below

YOU DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE BOTH EAs.
EA Monster has many more open and filter options then Aggressive Grid Sniper and a different Grid Trading System.

NON STOP  MT4 FOREX EA TRADING STRATEGY IS HERE WITH EA MONSTER AND AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER !
DOWNLOAD THE NEW SETTING FILES BELOW AND ATTACH TO GBPJPY D1 WITH STARTING BALANCE OF $10,000
Lower the lot size to test smaller starting balances

Download EA Monster & Aggressive Grid Sniper Here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scottfredeman/seller




EA-GBPJPY-D1


AGS-9-Months

