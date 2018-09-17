Forex Grid Trading Strategy that Continuously Trades Non-Stop

EA MONSTER 2.6 REQUIRES ALL NEW SETTING FILES - DELETE YOUR OLD ONES

CONTACT ME FOR UPDATED SETTING FILES PLEASE

NEW Version 2.6 Set Files ZIP updated in this blog below





YOU DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE BOTH EAs.

EA Monster has many more open and filter options then Aggressive Grid Sniper and a different Grid Trading System.

NON STOP MT4 FOREX EA TRADING STRATEGY IS HERE WITH EA MONSTER AND AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER !

DOWNLOAD THE NEW SETTING FILES BELOW AND ATTACH TO GBPJPY D1 WITH STARTING BALANCE OF $10,000

Lower the lot size to test smaller starting balances

Download EA Monster & Aggressive Grid Sniper Here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scottfredeman/seller













NON STOP FOREX EA TRADING IS HERE WITH EA MONSTER AND AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER !

DOWNLOAD THE NEW SETTING FILES BELOW AND ATTACH TO GBPJPY D1 WITH STARTING BALANCE OF $10,000

Lower the lot size to test smaller starting balances

Download EA Monster & Aggressive Grid Sniper Here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scottfredeman/seller