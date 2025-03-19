STAR 160 in 1

🚀 Ultimate 160-Strategy MQL5 Expert Advisor 🚀



Welcome to the most advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA), featuring 160 unique and powerful trading strategies. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA offers an unbeatable combination of precision, speed, and flexibility to enhance your trading experience!

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133835

🔥 Key Features 🔥

✅ 160 Strategies: A diverse mix of price-action, momentum, breakout, volatility, and market structure-based strategies.

✅ No Indicators Required: Designed to trade purely on price movements.

✅ Anti-Martingale Risk Management: Protects profits while maintaining a strong risk-reward ratio.

✅ Fully Automated: Let the EA do the work for you with no manual intervention.

✅ Customizable Parameters: Adjust trade settings, lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit levels according to your needs.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Trading: Compatible with different timeframes to match your trading style.

📈 160 Trading Strategies Overview 📈

Here’s a glimpse of the powerful strategies included in this EA:

1️⃣ Basic Price-Action Strategies

🔹 Strategy 1: Breakout Confirmation – Confirms breakout using recent highs/lows.

🔹 Strategy 2: Progressive Close Trend – Analyses consecutive close movements for entry.

🔹 Strategy 3: Bounce from Support – Detects price rejection at key support levels.

🔹 Strategy 4: Reversal Candlestick Setup – Identifies short-term trend reversals.

🔹 Strategy 5: Range Breakout Filter – Detects price surges beyond past range.

2️⃣ Momentum & Trend-Based Strategies

🔹 Strategy 6: High-Range Momentum Shift – Trades based on volatility expansion.

🔹 Strategy 7: Previous Candle Breakout – Entry when the price exceeds past highs/lows.

🔹 Strategy 8: Deviation from Moving Average – Uses average price movement deviation.

🔹 Strategy 9: Cumulative Trend Strength – Aggregates recent price momentum.

🔹 Strategy 10: Three-Candle Reversal – Detects trend exhaustion and reversals.

3️⃣ Candle & Market Structure Strategies

🔹 Strategy 11: Acceleration Confirmation – Uses rate-of-change for entries.

🔹 Strategy 12: Midpoint Breakout – Breakout entries based on recent price range midpoint.

🔹 Strategy 13: Linear Regression Trend – Analyzes price regression over time.

🔹 Strategy 14: Volatility Expansion Breakout – Identifies strong impulse moves.

🔹 Strategy 15: Short-Term vs Long-Term Trend – Compares different period trends.

4️⃣ Support, Resistance & Volume Strategies

🔹 Strategy 16: Mean Reversion Pullback – Trades price deviation from average levels.

🔹 Strategy 17: Channel Contraction Breakout – Identifies breakout from tight ranges.

🔹 Strategy 18: Candle Body Strength Confirmation – Entry based on strong candle formation.

🔹 Strategy 19: Market Liquidity Zones – Uses price congestion areas for setups.

🔹 Strategy 20: Volume-Weighted Price Action – Trades based on volume-adjusted price levels.

5️⃣ Advanced Quantitative & Fractal Strategies

🔹 Strategy 21: Fractal-Based Swing Trading – Detects fractal swings for trend entries.

🔹 Strategy 22: Variance-Based Trend Reversal – Identifies trend shifts using variance calculations.

🔹 Strategy 23: Regression Channel Breakout – Uses statistical modelling for breakout entries.

🔹 Strategy 24: Weighted Moving Price Entry – Adjusts entries based on weighted price movements.

🔹 Strategy 25: Cluster Pattern Recognition – Trades based on price cluster formations.

6️⃣ Physics-Inspired Strategies

🔹 Strategy 26: Momentum Acceleration – Uses velocity and acceleration for trade entries.

🔹 Strategy 27: Phase Shift Analysis – Trades based on cyclical market behaviour.

🔹 Strategy 28: Dynamic Equilibrium Balance – Finds trade entries based on equilibrium zones.

🔹 Strategy 29: Energy-Based Market Movement – Identifies strong market impulses.

🔹 Strategy 30: Entropy-Based Reversal Detection – Uses entropy to detect instability in trends.

📌 And many more! The EA includes 160 fully optimized trading strategies, ensuring an edge in various market conditions! 🚀



Boost Your Profits Fast! 🚀

How to back test 160 strategies at once and find the most profitable ones quickly?

Let us take XAUUSD(Gold) as example. Go to MT5, View->Strategy Tester Menu. Below screen will appear.

Select the STAR 160 in 1 Expert, Symbol XAUUSD, Timeframe 1 Hour, Dates, Every tick based on real ticks, Fast Genetic Based Algorithm, Balance Max





Next Go to the Inputs Tab and Tick the checkbox of Select your Strategy and start should be stratgey1 and stop should be strategy160

Next Click the Start button. Testing immediately started and It will show the results of all the strategy in Optimization Results Tab for the selected Date Range.

See the below screen shots It is clear to identify. Profit/Drawdown %/No of Trades etc...It is easy :)

Next which strategy results you are interested, just right Click and select Run Single Test to run full Test for the specific strategy.

You will get the Below Output for the selected one.

Next Go the Inputs Tab you can see the Strategy Name which you run for the test and which is profitable for long term.

Now you can use this as your set file. That's it. Cool :)

Like this you can Modify what ever parameter needed for further optimization and back testing.





🎯 Why Choose This EA?

✅ Works on All Forex Pairs, Indices, and Commodities

✅ Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Position Trading

✅ Fully Automated, Fast, and Reliable

✅ Easy to Set Up with Adjustable Inputs

✅ Supports Any Account Size and Broker Type



