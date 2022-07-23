Free demo version & setting examples - GdTrader MT4

GdTrader is a high-performance grid trading EA for MetaTrader 4, which offers many convenient functionalities such as automatic take-profit margin, EA monitoring function, detailed e-mail notifications, etc.
[ Product | Trading history (publishing signal) ]
This article shows some examples of GdTrader setting. I hope they will help you to implement your own strategy.
You can try your setting with FREE DEMO VERSION, which works only on a demo account.
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[ Contents ]
- USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal)
- EURUSD short positions
- BTCUSD long positions
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1. USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal)
This is the same setting as the publishing signal.
|Parameter
|Strategy
|Direction
|Buy (long positions)
|Price range
|98.050 ~ 173.050
|Price step
|15 pips (= 150 points)
|Take-profit margin
|Takes a wider profit margin by 40% from default (Default margin is automatically calculated from ATR)
|Maximum position
|Limits the number of positions to a maximum of 40, preparing for the risk of heavy falling.
[Input parameters setting]
The red squares show the changed parameters from default.
[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]
[Set file]
GdTrader_setting_for_signal_USDJPY.set
2. EURUSD short positions
[Basic strategies]
|Parameter
|Strategy
|Direction
|Sell (short positions)
|Price range
|0.80000 ~ 1.60000
|Price step
|20 pips (= 200 points)
|Trigger price
|Wait until the current price reaches 1.17000.
[Input parameters setting]
The red squares show the changed parameters from default.
[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]
[Set file]
GdTrader_setting_example_EURUSD.set
3. BTCUSD long positions
NOTE:
This is an example for 2-digits currency. Digits depends on the currency or the broker you use. Please check the specification of your broker first.
[Basic strategies]
|Parameter
|Strategy
|Direction
|Buy (long positions)
|Price range
|10000.00 ~ 100000.00 USD
|Price step
|500 USD (= 50000 points)
|Take-profit margin
|3000 USD (= 300000 points, fixed)
[Input parameters setting]
The red squares show the changed parameters from default.
[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]
[Set file]GdTrader_setting_example_BTCUSD(2-digits).set