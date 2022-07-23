Free demo version & setting examples - GdTrader MT4

GdTrader is a high-performance grid trading EA for MetaTrader 4, which offers many convenient functionalities such as automatic take-profit margin, EA monitoring function, detailed e-mail notifications, etc.

[ Product | Trading history (publishing signal) ]





This article shows some examples of GdTrader setting. I hope they will help you to implement your own strategy.

You can try your setting with FREE DEMO VERSION, which works only on a demo account.





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[ Contents ]

USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal) EURUSD short positions BTCUSD long positions

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1. USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal)

This is the same setting as the publishing signal. Parameter Strategy Direction Buy (long positions) Price range 98.050 ~ 173.050 Price step 15 pips (= 150 points) Take-profit margin Takes a wider profit margin by 40% from default (Default margin is automatically calculated from ATR) Maximum position Limits the number of positions to a maximum of 40, preparing for the risk of heavy falling.

[Input parameters setting] The red squares show the changed parameters from default.

[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]











[Set file]

GdTrader_setting_for_signal_USDJPY.set















2. EURUSD short positions

[Basic strategies]

Parameter Strategy Direction Sell (short positions) Price range 0.80000 ~ 1.60000 Price step 20 pips (= 200 points) Trigger price Wait until the current price reaches 1.17000.





[Input parameters setting]

The red squares show the changed parameters from default.









[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]









[Set file]

GdTrader_setting_example_EURUSD.set













3. BTCUSD long positions



NOTE: This is an example for 2-digits currency. Digits depends on the currency or the broker you use. Please check the specification of your broker first.





[Basic strategies]

Parameter Strategy Direction Buy (long positions) Price range 10000.00 ~ 100000.00 USD Price step 500 USD (= 50000 points) Take-profit margin 3000 USD (= 300000 points, fixed)





[Input parameters setting]

The red squares show the changed parameters from default.













[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]









[Set file]



