Free demo version & setting examples - GdTrader MT4
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Free demo version & setting examples - GdTrader MT4

23 July 2022, 09:30
Yasuaki Kimushigeru
Yasuaki Kimushigeru
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GdTrader is a high-performance grid trading EA for MetaTrader 4, which offers many convenient functionalities such as automatic take-profit margin, EA monitoring function, detailed e-mail notifications, etc.

[ Product | Trading history (publishing signal) ]


This article shows some examples of GdTrader setting. I hope they will help you to implement your own strategy.

You can try your setting with FREE DEMO VERSION, which works only on a demo account.


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  [ Contents ]

  1. USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal)
  2. EURUSD short positions
  3. BTCUSD long positions

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1. USDJPY long positions (the publishing signal)


This is the same setting as the publishing signal.

Parameter Strategy
 Direction  Buy (long positions)
 Price range  98.050 ~ 173.050
 Price step  15 pips (= 150 points)
 Take-profit margin  Takes a wider profit margin by 40% from default (Default margin is automatically calculated from ATR)
 Maximum position  Limits the number of positions to a maximum of 40, preparing for the risk of heavy falling.


[Input parameters setting]

The red squares show the changed parameters from default.


[Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]



    [Set file]

    GdTrader_setting_for_signal_USDJPY.set




      2. EURUSD short positions


      [Basic strategies]

      Parameter Strategy
       Direction  Sell (short positions)
       Price range  0.80000 ~ 1.60000
       Price step  20 pips (= 200 points)
       Trigger price   Wait until the current price reaches 1.17000.


      [Input parameters setting]

      The red squares show the changed parameters from default.



      [Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]



      [Set file]

      GdTrader_setting_example_EURUSD.set




      3. BTCUSD long positions


      NOTE:

      This is an example for 2-digits currency. Digits depends on the currency or the broker you use. Please check the specification of your broker first.


      [Basic strategies]
      Parameter Strategy
       Direction  Buy (long positions)
       Price range  10000.00 ~ 100000.00 USD
       Price step  500 USD (= 50000 points)
       Take-profit margin  3000 USD (= 300000 points, fixed)


      [Input parameters setting]

      The red squares show the changed parameters from default.




      [Confirmation dialog of GdTrader]



      [Set file]

      GdTrader_setting_example_BTCUSD(2-digits).set


      #EA, MT4, Grid Trading, GdTrader