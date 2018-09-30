EA Monster - Why it's such an Amazing Expert Advisor

The reason is really quite simple. It has so many built in customizable features that when you purchase or rent EA Monster you are getting hundreds of Expert Advisors in one. Because there are so many ways to open, close and filter trades you can literally change the settings to build your own strategies and come up with endless variations to meet your trading needs. Also there are so many built in risk management systems like the new Grid Recovery system now that you can develop even more strategies that match your level of risk tolerance.