EA Monster - Why it's such an Amazing Expert Advisor

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Why EA Monster Multiple Strategies is such an Amazing Expert Advisor?The reason is really quite simple. It has so many built in customizable features that when you purchase or rent EA Monster you are getting hundreds of Expert Advisors in one. Because there are so many ways to open, close and filter trades you can literally change the settings to build your own strategies and come up with endless variations to meet your trading needs. Also there are so many built in risk management systems like the new Grid Recovery system now that you can develop even more strategies that match your level of risk tolerance.DOWNLOAD THE EA MONSTER PDF MANUAL IN THIS BLOG BELOW
ALSO WATCH THIS OLDER VERY LONG VIDEO DESCRIBING EACH OF THE MANY EA MONSTER INPUTS. (It is over an hour long for a reason. I am not lying about how many variations of strategies are in this MONSTER) Now do you understand why I call it EA Monster?
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718648DOWNLOAD AND TEST EA MONSTER AT THIS LINK:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scottfredeman/seller
Files:
EA-MONSTER-MANUAL.zip 473 kb