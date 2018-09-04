Profitable Indicators Combination

Different men uses different indicator, Some of them are gain or fail. I can tell, you never fall at fail. If you follow me.



I have used three indicators combination, And its results is best. So you can apply it. They are

1. Moving Average (100,simple, close.

2.Parabolin SR(Step: 0.02, maximum: 0.1)

3. secret ( If you need, contact me)

4. DTOSC( 13,8,5,3)

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It is nice combination. And I am sure that You might profit without tension. For contact (((1987dibakar@gmail.com)))

If you want to be profitable trader, You should use it and if you need help don't worry contact me.

THANKS

And Visit << https://atozfx.blogspot.com/ >>



