Profitable Indicators Combination

2
511
Different men uses different indicator, Some of them are gain or fail. I can tell, you never fall at fail. If you follow me.
I have used three indicators combination, And its results is best. So you can apply it. They are
1. Moving Average (100,simple, close.
2.Parabolin SR(Step: 0.02, maximum: 0.1)
3. secret ( If you need, contact me)
4. DTOSC( 13,8,5,3)
And Visit << https://atozfx.blogspot.com/ >> to learn about forex.
It is nice combination. And I am sure that You might profit without tension. For contact (((1987dibakar@gmail.com)))
If you want to be profitable trader, You should use it and if you need help don't worry contact me.
THANKSAnd Visit << https://atozfx.blogspot.com/ >>