EURUSD: Bullish, Sees Further Upside Pressure

EURUSD: The pair followed through higher on a rally on Tuesday opening the door for more strength in the days ahead. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.1600 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1650 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1700 level where a break will expose the 1.1750 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1500 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1450 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1400 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1350. All in all, EURUSD faces further downside pressure.



