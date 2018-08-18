A2SR : Trade Plan in live trading
18 August 2018, 23:28
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
Hello traders,

Every day when I have free time, here I will share the trade plan of some training materials in this event.


Please do not subscribe, because you can create your own signal by A2SR.

Thanks for watching.
wish you all the best this year.

Disclaimer :
This is not trade recommendations.
The trade plan can be changed without notice according to market condition at the future tense.
Please do not use it until you understand the risk & reward.



#support, resistance, a2sr