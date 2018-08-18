A2SR : Trade Plan in live trading

Hello traders,
Every day when I have free time, here I will share the trade plan of some training materials in this event.
- Title
Trading is not easy, specially on your patience.
- Subtitle
Trade plan is must.
Position is only be taken at the first time price hit actual SR
- Training schedule*
Start 18-08-2018
End 21-12-2019
*at strong actual SR only.
User's guide for basic SR Strategy in A2SR :
Thanks for watching.
wish you all the best this year.
Disclaimer :
This is not trade recommendations.
The trade plan can be changed without notice according to market condition at the future tense.
Please do not use it until you understand the risk & reward.