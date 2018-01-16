GBPUSD. 16.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 16.01.2018

16 January 2018, 18:35
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
107
16.01.2018

GBPUSD


British Pound failed to break above resistance 1.3820-40 which activated another drop correction wave that may target 1.3640-60 zone as we advised before.

From that zone 1.3640-60 will expect the uptrend to back again to affect market toward 1.3820-40 again.

Below 1.3640-60 market may risk for farther drop movement maybe toward 1.3535.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3720    1.3780
Level 21.3640-60    1.3820-40
Level 31.3580    1.3900


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