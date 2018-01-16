GBPUSD. 16.01.2018

British Pound failed to break above resistance 1.3820-40 which activated another drop correction wave that may target 1.3640-60 zone as we advised before.

From that zone 1.3640-60 will expect the uptrend to back again to affect market toward 1.3820-40 again.



Below 1.3640-60 market may risk for farther drop movement maybe toward 1.3535.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.3720 1.3780 Level 2 1.3640-60 1.3820-40 Level 3 1.3580 1.3900





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