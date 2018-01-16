GBPUSD. 16.01.2018

0
107
16.01.2018
From that zone 1.3640-60 will expect the uptrend to back again to affect market toward 1.3820-40 again.
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
GBPUSD
British Pound failed to break above resistance 1.3820-40 which activated another drop correction wave that may target 1.3640-60 zone as we advised before.
From that zone 1.3640-60 will expect the uptrend to back again to affect market toward 1.3820-40 again.
Below 1.3640-60 market may risk for farther drop movement maybe toward 1.3535.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3720
|1.3780
|Level 2
|1.3640-60
|1.3820-40
|Level 3
|1.3580
|1.3900
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org