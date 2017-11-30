GBPUSD. 30.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 30.11.2017

30 November 2017, 19:41
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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122
30.11.2017

GBPUSD 


British pound managed to print above resistance 1.3430-60 which may be the sign of more advance toward 1.3560.

Intraday levels showing supports at 1.3430 and 1.3370 where as long as market holding above one of those supports more advance toward 1.3560 is expected.

Below 1.3370 market may head for farther drop wave correction toward 1.3260 zone.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3430    1.3470
Level 21.3370    1.3560
Level 31.3300    1.3600


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