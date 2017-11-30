GBPUSD. 30.11.2017

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30.11.2017
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GBPUSD
British pound managed to print above resistance 1.3430-60 which may be the sign of more advance toward 1.3560.
Intraday levels showing supports at 1.3430 and 1.3370 where as long as market holding above one of those supports more advance toward 1.3560 is expected.
Below 1.3370 market may head for farther drop wave correction toward 1.3260 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3430
|1.3470
|Level 2
|1.3370
|1.3560
|Level 3
|1.3300
|1.3600
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