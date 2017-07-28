Options on Bitcoin and Ethereum - CFTC approved crypto derivatives

So the Americans will be able to trade options on Crypto... Personally, I think that it's a big step for crypto currencies and, after Japan, U.S. recognizes the growth and importance of cryptos in our society and the potential impact on the long term on the global economy. The most important question for the traders is how all these new regulatory integrations will affect the price of certain cryptos: will it go higher, will the impact will be for a short or long term, what are the next steps, will Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency become part of our daily financial activity? We will have answers to all these questions in the near future. Will Bitcoin become a global reserve currency? Will it reach $50,000? All these outrageous predictions made by wealthy people from all around the world could become reality...or not.

But until then, you can trade daily Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin on MT5 Platform and be part of history in the making.