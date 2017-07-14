EURUSD negotiates the moving average – Analysis - 14-07-2017

The EURUSD pair hovers around the EMA50 since yesterday, and we still waiting to surpass 1.1418 barrier to confirm resuming the main bullish trend, which is organized inside the bullish channel that appears on chart, as our next main targets located at 1.1565 followed by 1.1665.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis, taking into consideration that breaking 1.1300 level will stop the expected rise and push the price to turn to decline.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1305 support and 1.1520 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish