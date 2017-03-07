Outrageous misrepresentation in football sponsorship a danger to the FX industry and must be stopped

Unregulated binary options firms with no registered physical address and a litany of less than flattering diatribe adorning internet forums, as well as misleading company names are still being accepted as major sponsors for prominent British football teams. Until this is stopped, it is a danger to our esteemed industry, perpetrated by complete outsiders





There is an unwritten and relatively widely understood practice which has dogged the genuine and reputable electronic trading industry for quite some time now, that being that the established large retail FX firms of London, New York and Sydney as well as their institutional compatriots that provide aggregated Tier 1 liquidity via equally well established liquidity management firms quite simply do not need to engage in vast and expensive mass market offline advertising campaigns, nor do they need to buy the media so that they say nice things about them, as their pedigree is well earned and stands itself out.





On the other hand, nefarious binary options companies, which do not belong in the same category as any entity in the electronic trading industry, their roots being in lead buying (or stealing), affiliate marketing, gambling or other forms of vice, and whose leaders have educational and career backgrounds that represent a complete dichotomy when compared to those who lead the genuine electronic trading firms, having gained their knowledge via internships at major institutions before becoming skilled professionals within either eFX divisions of large banks or institutional liquidity providers before becoming senior executives of publicly listed firms on reputable stock exchanges, are polar opposites. [Read more... http://snip.ly/fqifi ]