All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Martingale and Anti-Martingale 13 June 2016, 01:41 Diamond Ashiegbu 0 314 Martingale and Anti-Martingale.Click here to continue reading #betting, loss, winning, sell, BUY, gain, Doubling, Lots To add comments, please log in or register Die Illusion der Trefferquote: Warum das Gesetz der großen Zahlen über deinen Erfolg an den Märkten entscheidet Trading Strategies 58 0 How to calculate lots in MT4 - The EASY way. Trading Strategies 856 0 The best automatic MT4 lot size calculator, you never thought of. Trading Strategies 770 0 1 Dynamic Risk Management: Why Your Fixed Stop Loss is Failing You Trading Ideas 610 0 1 The Hidden Cost of "Revenge Trading": How to Regain Control Before It’s Too Late Trading Strategies 190 0 1 🚀 Updates: Percentage Indicator upgrades & new MT4/MT5 releases! Other 563 0 FOLLOW THE TREND! Trading Strategies 440 0 Maximize Your Trades: The Definitive Guide on How to Calculate Risk to Reward Ratio in Forex! Trading Strategies 975 3 7 Hypertrend indicator to stay in trend and stay out of sideway markets. Trading Strategies 337 0 Market mql5.com: How to buy an advisor on mql5.com? How to rent? how to update? how to install? Other 7629 5 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 47 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 40 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 42 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB