Another European city will experiment with giving people unconditional free money

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Lausanne is joining the growing list of places looking to experiment with a universal basic income. Politicians in Lausanne — a city of around 150,000 people in Switzerland — have adopted a motion to carry out a pilot scheme for basic income in the city. Lausanne's city council has taken on a non legally-binding motion for the experiment, passing it by 39 votes to 37 last week, the Basic Income Earth Network reports. There aren't any concrete details yet about how any pilot scheme would work, other than that it would be similar to the experiment planned in Utrecht in the Netherlands. It would only include a ... READ MORE