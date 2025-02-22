Ichiro Ozawa's Half-Century Battle: The Illusion Created by the Media and His True Nature

Ichiro Ozawa—hailed as both a “political mastermind” and a “reformer,” he has remained at the forefront of Japan’s political scene. But has his battle truly come to an end? To answer this question, let’s take a deep dive into his half-century-long political journey.









1. Who is Ichiro Ozawa? His Connection to Kakuei Tanaka and His Political Career

Ichiro Ozawa, who called Kakuei Tanaka “Oyaji” (father figure), is a politician who has left a significant mark on Japanese politics. But who exactly is he, and how has he influenced Japan’s political landscape?

A Man Known as the ‘Political Mastermind’

Ichiro Ozawa has been a unique presence in Japanese politics for over 50 years, appearing at critical turning points in postwar politics. However, opinions about him are sharply divided—some see him as a “champion of reform,” while others call him a “wrecker.”

Direct Successor of Kakuei Tanaka: Rising to Power

Ozawa’s political journey began under the mentorship of Kakuei Tanaka. Tanaka taught him that “politics is about numbers” and instilled in him the practical skills of election strategy. Ozawa faithfully absorbed these lessons, inheriting Tanaka’s political methods and establishing himself as a key figure in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from the 1970s to the 1990s.

A Key Player in Political Realignment

In 1993, Ozawa played a crucial role in forming the Hosokawa administration, which ended the LDP’s long-standing dominance. However, this administration was short-lived. Subsequently, Ozawa moved between various political factions such as the “Shinsei Party,” “Shinshinto,” and “Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ),” always positioning himself at the center of power. Though labeled a “wrecker” each time, his goal was to create a political system where power could truly change hands.





2. Why is He So Disliked? The Media’s Portrayal of Ozawa

Even today, comments on videos and news articles are filled with criticism of Ozawa. Despite his diminished influence, why does his reputation remain so negative?

The ‘Wrecker’ Label and Media Influence

Ozawa began being called a “wrecker” when he left the LDP and spearheaded political realignment. Particularly during the establishment of the Hosokawa administration in 1993 and the DPJ administration in 2009, he was a key player, making him a prime target for attacks from political rivals and the media.

Manipulation of ‘Money and Politics’ Scandals

Many criticisms of Ozawa revolve around “money and politics.” In 2010, he was forcibly indicted over issues related to his political funding organization, “Rikuzan-kai.” Despite years of legal battles, he was ultimately acquitted. Nevertheless, the media continued to portray him as a “corrupt politician.”

Deliberate Media Manipulation by Old-School Outlets

Traditional media outlets, such as newspapers and television, have persistently portrayed Ozawa in a negative light. Just as Kakuei Tanaka was taken down by the “Lockheed Scandal,” Ozawa was embroiled in the “money and politics” controversy, which significantly weakened his political influence. His vision of “abolishing bureaucracy and shifting to political leadership” was likely inconvenient for bureaucratic institutions and existing political elites.





3. Ichiro Ozawa’s Political Beliefs: Abolishing Bureaucracy, Political Leadership, and Conservatism?

What was Ozawa striving for? Though much is left to speculation, we explore his political beliefs.

A Consistent Stance on ‘Abolishing Bureaucracy’ and ‘Political Leadership’

Ozawa has consistently advocated for “politicians leading politics.” He believed that Japan’s bureaucrat-driven political system should be reformed, placing decision-making power firmly in the hands of elected officials. He attempted this during both the 1993 Hosokawa administration and the 2009 DPJ administration, but each time, he faced fierce resistance from bureaucratic institutions and the media.

Was Ozawa a ‘Conservative’ Politician?

Originally from the LDP, Ozawa’s political philosophy emphasized “national independence,” “a strong state,” and “enhanced national defense,” which align with traditional conservative values. However, after joining the DPJ, a party with a more liberal stance, he began to be viewed as leaning left. In reality, his economic policies favored fiscal expansion, and his defense policies were pragmatic, making it difficult to categorize him simply as a “liberal.”

Why is He Still Not Accepted Today?

There are two main reasons why Ozawa no longer wields significant influence. First, having spent over half a century in politics, he is often seen as an “old-school politician.” Second, events like the 2009 “Special Audience with the Emperor” and the “600-Member Delegation to China” reinforced the perception that he was “pro-China,” leading to a decline in support from Japan’s conservative base. Additionally, the failures of the DPJ government contributed to the public perception that Ozawa himself was responsible for those shortcomings.





Conclusion: Is the Ozawa Created by the Media Real?

Ichiro Ozawa is one of the few politicians in Japan who successfully facilitated a change in government and pursued “political leadership.” However, due to relentless negative campaigns by the media and his conflicts with bureaucratic institutions, his influence was significantly diminished.

Certainly, Ozawa has an “old-school politician” image, and there are many rumors surrounding him. But more importantly, he was a politician who genuinely sought to reform the political system through “abolishing bureaucracy and political leadership.”

Has Ichiro Ozawa’s battle ended, or is it still ongoing?

The Relationship Between Politics and the Economy

Politics and the economy are inseparable. For investors, government policies have a substantial impact on the market. Today, Japan still struggles with bureaucracy-driven policies, fiscal rigidity, and excessive regulation.

Had Ozawa’s vision of “political leadership in economic policy” been realized, Japan might have seen bolder growth strategies and more aggressive fiscal initiatives, potentially altering the country’s investment landscape and market dynamics.

In today’s world, we see movements like the “America First” policy under the Trump administration, the decline of traditional media, and the consolidation of conservative alliances—all indicating a time of great transformation. For investors, it is crucial not only to follow market trends but also to closely observe political structures and the potential for reform.





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