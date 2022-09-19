Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86443 Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86315 Link to live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1711021 Link to video of how to run expert properly: https://youtu.be/HlWxOXurVrk











This is our latest Expert Advisor based on Artificial Intelligence algorithm which will constantly adapt to market conditions without the use of martingale, grid or any other risky trading techniques, it is pure price action algorithm managed by our AI engine.



You can easily put our expert on chart and leave it, a complete set and forget EA.



It works on H1 chart and it has been carefully crafted with the latest AI techniques.



This AI algorithm has been created for gold symbols and it trades best on thee 4 symbols: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUEUR





How to run:





To start the EA on a live account lunch it on a XAUAUD chart and H1 time frame and select the Load deposit% value (max. percent loss per trade) between 1 and 4. For a $ 1,000 account balance we recommend 1%.

If you don't have XAUAUD in your account do this:

remove the Symbols that you don’t have from “all pairs” input then run the expert on the first symbol of the “all pairs” input, and if you have Gold instead of XAUUSD simply enter the Gold inside the “all pairs” input(all symbols should be separated by comma and no space in between)







important steps:







Make sure you check the box of “Allow Algo Trading” in common tab when you want to run the EA:









Make sure you click on Algo Trading button and turn it to green:











After these two steps the icon of EA on top right corner of the chart should be blue:













For iBotTrader best performance we recommend a low spread (Raw, ECN) account with at least 1:100 leverage.

As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for the best spread. (For more info and help for opening an account contact us)





Inputs details:







[Symbols Settings]



all pairs: you should enter all the symbols that you want to trade on ,its better to leave it as default.

PREFIX: if your symbol has a prefix like a.XAUUSD you have to put .a inside this input.

SUFFIX: if your symbol has a prefix like XAUUSD.m you have to put .m inside this input.





[Base Settings]



load deposit% (0==fixed lot) : here you set how much risk you are willing to take for each trade, for example if you set value 2 then when each order hits stoploss you will lose 2 percent of your balance. If you set it to 0 then the lot of each order will

remain fixed with value of input below this option.

fixed lot: if you set the load deposit to 0 this input’s value will be lot of each order.



Slippage: slippage of each order when the order is opening.

auto GTM shift: if it’s On it will automatically calculates your broker GMT shift.

manual GMT shift: if the input above is Off you have to enter your broker GMT shift manually.

orders comment: comment of each order .

magic number: if you want to run several experts alongside each other you have to set different magic number for each expert.

trailing pips(0=off): if this option is 0 the trailing stop will be off, if its above 0 then it will start trailing iBotTrader’s order’s stoploss by this amount of pips.





[Filters]



only buy: if this option is On then the expert will only open Buy signals and will ignore any Sell signal coming.

only sell: if this option is On then the expert will only open Sell signals and will ignore any Buy signal coming.

max number of deals: maximum number of orders that can be open at same time. if the number of orders reach this number the expert won’t open any new orders.

not open for spread higher than:(0==off): this option filters the opening of orders by spread , if the spread is higher than this value (by points) it won’t open order, 0 means it will be off.

close at high drawdown: this option will close all orders of iBotTrader if the drawdown is bigger than the value of input below this input.

drawdown % to close all: if the above input is On then if the equity is below the value of this input it will close all iBotTrader’s orders.

close at Friday: if this option is On it will close all order in Friday at hour and minutes set by below inputs.

close at Friday hour: hour for closing all orders at Friday.

close at Friday minute: minute for closing all orders at Friday.



















