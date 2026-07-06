



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182871?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description









VEXORA SERA MT5 :The True Power of Professional Gold Trading

Designed for a New Era of Market Volatility

Gold trading is no longer what it used to be.

Over the past two years, the gold market has experienced exceptional volatility and unusually strong price movements, making many traditional trading systems unable to adapt to the new market environment.

For this reason, VEXORA SERA MT5 was not built on outdated trading concepts. It was specifically developed to adapt to today's gold market, focusing on precision, discipline, and high-quality opportunities rather than trading frequency.

It is not an Expert Advisor that enters the market continuously. Instead, it patiently waits until all strategy conditions are met before executing a trade.

Why Choose VEXORA SERA MT5?

Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

Optimized for the M1 (1 Minute) timeframe.

Opens only one position per trading signal.

Every trade is protected with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

No Martingale strategy.

No Grid strategy.

No averaging or recovery trades.

Built around disciplined risk management.

Developed with quality and consistency as the highest priorities.

Quality Over Quantity

VEXORA SERA MT5 follows a simple but powerful philosophy:

If the opportunity is not high probability, there is no trade.

For this reason, the Expert Advisor does not trade every day and does not attempt to chase every market movement.

Its objective is not to increase the number of trades, but to execute only the highest-quality opportunities that meet all strategy conditions.

Professional trading is measured by the quality of decisions, not by the number of trades.

What Makes It Different?

Many Expert Advisors available today rely on Martingale, Grid systems, or position averaging after losses, significantly increasing trading risk.

VEXORA SERA MT5 was developed with a completely different philosophy.

No lot multiplication.

No averaging positions.

No Martingale.

No Grid.

No excessive daily trading.

Waits patiently for high-quality market opportunities.

The objective is not to trade more.

The objective is to trade better.

Trading Results The published live trading account has achieved the following results: 22 winning trades out of 22 executed trades (100% win rate so far).

Nearly 100% account growth achieved within one week.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Broker : icmarket ; exness; XM ; any broker

Account Type : standard ; (ECN/RAW recommended)



Minimum recommended capital: $200 for every 0.01 lot.

Recommended starting capital: $400.

For optimal performance and uninterrupted execution, using a VPS is highly recommended so the Expert Advisor can operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Who Is This Expert Advisor For?

VEXORA SERA MT5 is designed for traders who value discipline over emotion, respect proper risk management, avoid Martingale and Grid systems, never average losing positions, and prefer waiting for high-quality opportunities instead of trading randomly.

VEXORA SERA MT5

It does not rely on luck.

It does not multiply positions.

It does not chase the market.

It waits...

And when the right opportunity appears...

It executes with confidence and discipline.

Because successful trading is not measured by the number of trades...

It is measured by the quality of decisions.



