#EURUSD: Important Breakout



Bulls push EURUSD heavily after yesterday's Interest Rate Decision and FOMC.

The price has successfully broken and closed above a solid horizontal supply cluster.



The next solid resistance that I see is 1.099 - 1.103 area.

Probabilities will be high that it is the next goal for buyers.



For those, who missed entries, I strictly recommend waiting for a pullback first.

I will post an update later on.

For Additional confirmation use: Xmaster Formula MT4 Indicator





Contact information:

Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com



