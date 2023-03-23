0
295
#EURUSD: Important Breakout
Bulls push EURUSD heavily after yesterday's Interest Rate Decision and FOMC.
The price has successfully broken and closed above a solid horizontal supply cluster.
The next solid resistance that I see is 1.099 - 1.103 area.
Probabilities will be high that it is the next goal for buyers.
For those, who missed entries, I strictly recommend waiting for a pullback first.
I will post an update later on.
For Additional confirmation use: Xmaster Formula MT4 Indicator
Contact information:
Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us
Email: info@forexobroker.com