Where is Russian ruble still traded?

Since the dollar and euro are not traded on the MOEX, it cannot be said that the ruble is not traded.

People traded it on FOREX before, but quotes from Moscow guided players. Therefore, USDRUB and EURRUB on Forex were unreliable sources of information. This was especially true at night when the Moscow Exchange was closed.

Now, only such sources remain, but they still exist. For example, USDRUB on ICE (International Exchange). Liquidity is low, but the price is slowly moving.





In addition, the futures of the Moscow Exchange for the dollar Si and euro Eu are still being traded. We have choices.

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